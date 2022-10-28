Caribbean brands stand out at international trade show in Paris

Caribbean food and drink brands stood out from the crowd at the recently concluded international tradeshow SIAL Paris 2022 which attracted importers, buyers, distributors, and retailers from around the world, with premium products ranging from coffee and chocolate to rum and wine, the Caribbean Export Development Agency reported.

Exhibiting under the ‘Absolutely Caribbean’ umbrella with the support of Caribbean Export and the European Union, 14 Caribbean brands made a lasting impression on thousands of agri-food professionals with their authentic, innovative, and unique products.

SIAL is the world’s leading bi-annual trade fair and this year it attracted around 300,000 visitors along with 7,000 exhibitors from over 200 countries. The major tradeshow had not been held since 2018 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Caribbean companies showcasing were; Native Organics from The Bahamas, Barbados’ Superb Blend, Belize’s Truly Turmeric, The Dominican Republic’s Chicharon The World’s Cinnamon Rum and J&J Spirits, SRL, Only Coconuts from Guyana, Choko Lakay from Haiti, Coffee Roasters of Jamaica Ltd, St. Lucia’s Cacoa Sainte Lucie and St. Lucia Distillers, Flauriel from St Kitts and Nevis, Sishado from Suriname, V’Toria Rhonda Vineyard & Winery from Trinidad and Tobago and VincyFresh Ltd from St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

After visiting the ‘Absolutely Caribbean’ booth, the commercial director at Wanis, a leading UK food and drink distributor, George Philips, told Caribbean Export he was impressed with the range of premium Caribbean products on show at SIAL.

“I think this shows that all of the Caribbean manufacturers are stepping up their game and they are really pushing out brands that can compete with anything in Europe or the US,” he said.

Co-founder of J & J Spirits, Jack Astacio, said he was “proud and happy” to be exhibiting at SIAL. Speaking shortly after the event got underway, he said: “We have received a lot of interest from around the world, like the Philippines and Africa, and that’s why it’s important to be here. We’ve also been humbled by all the information and feedback so now we can take that back to our countries and do any necessary adjustments.”

Managing director at Coffee Roasters of Jamaica Limited, Mark Fletcher, said he hoped exhibiting in Paris would help his brand break into the European market.

“We’ve already had some good interest in our products, so we hope those leads turn into orders,” he stated.

Organizers of the October 15-19 tradeshow estimated that it could generate close to €50 billion (1€ = US$0.99) in business transactions.

CMC/