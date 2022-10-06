British man charged after cocaine seizure at Jamaican airport

A British man who was arrested on Saturday following the alleged discovery of US$420,000 worth of cocaine in his luggage at the Sangster International Airport in Montego has been charged.

He is 64-year-old Alan Reid, a farmer from Parchmore Road, Thornton Heath, England, and Scarborough district, St Ann.

He has been charged with conspiracy, possession, dealing, and attempting to export cocaine.

Reid, also charged with possessing and attempting to export ganja, is to appear in the St James Parish Court on October 12, 2022.

Reid reportedly had his luggage searched at around 3:20 p.m. as he checked in for a flight to Manchester, England.

The police reported that two of his bags contained about 8.5 kilograms of cocaine that had been hidden in false compartments.

Detectives from the Narcotics Division investigated the matter.

Reid was questioned and charged on Wednesday with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.