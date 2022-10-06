fbpx
NewsCaribbean

British man charged after cocaine seizure at Jamaican airport

British man charged after cocaine seizure at Jamaican airport
By Micaiah Morgan

A British man who was arrested on Saturday following the alleged discovery of US$420,000 worth of cocaine in his luggage at the Sangster International Airport in Montego has been charged.

He is 64-year-old Alan Reid, a farmer from Parchmore Road, Thornton Heath, England, and Scarborough district, St Ann.

He has been charged with conspiracy, possession, dealing, and attempting to export cocaine.

- Advertisement -

Reid, also charged with possessing and attempting to export ganja, is to appear in the St James Parish Court on October 12, 2022.

Reid reportedly had his luggage searched at around 3:20 p.m. as he checked in for a flight to Manchester, England.

The police reported that two of his bags contained about 8.5 kilograms of cocaine that had been hidden in false compartments.

Detectives from the Narcotics Division investigated the matter.

Reid was questioned and charged on Wednesday with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Previous articleJamaican government demolishes illegal structures occupied by gangs
Next articleJamaica’s Police Commissioner orders investigation into escape of Rudolph Shaw

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Primary school in the BVI closed after students reportedly fell ill

Primary school in the BVI closed after students reportedly fell ill

Click here to view
Skip to content