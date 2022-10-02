British man arrested following cocaine seizure at Jamaican airport

Narcotics cops apprehended a British man at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Saturday following the seizure of cocaine worth US$400,000.

The British man, whose identity is currently being withheld by the police, reportedly had his luggage searched at around 3:20 p.m. as he checked in for a flight to Manchester, England.

The police reported that two of his bags contained about 8.5 kilograms of cocaine that had been hidden in false compartments.

The passenger was arrested on reasonable suspicion of violations of the Dangerous Drugs Act.