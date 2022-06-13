Bermuda Tourism chief quits after just over one year on the job

The head of Bermuda’s Tourism Authority (BTA), Charles Jeffers II has left his post after just over a year in charge, but his departure remains shrouded in mystery.

A BTA spokeswoman said Tracy Berkeley, the body’s chief administration officer, has been appointed interim CEO and plans are in motion for a permanent replacement. She is the fifth person to hold the post in the past six years.

A press release announcing the changes did not state why Jeffers, a Bermudian who returned home from the United States after serving as CEO of Visit Baltimore, left the BTA.

BTA chairman Wayne Caines, a former Progressive Labour Party government cabinet minister who now sits as a backbencher in the House of Assembly, said: “We thank Charles for his contributions to Bermuda during a very difficult period for the country and the world at large.

“We have a dynamic agenda of initiatives and a highly qualified executive leadership team to help realize the transformational tourism growth for Bermuda that is critical at this moment in time, as the world emerges from a global pandemic, and we start our summer season.

“I am very excited about our future.”

But Shadow Tourism Minister Craig Cannonier said Jeffers’ departure was “alarming” and came as the island was working to rebuild its tourism industry after being battered by the coronavirus pandemic which has left 138 dead on the island.

“Mr. Jeffers came highly decorated in the tourism industry. His qualifications speak for themselves,” Cannonier said.

“Yet in only a little over a year, he’s gone. His appointment came at a time when there were no tourists visiting our shores to speak of, and the government’s tourism plan that had been widely distributed and embraced could not be implemented due to the pandemic.

“Within months of our easing of travel restrictions and finally a chance to dust off the plan and get things done, he’s gone.”

He said the BTA, and its board had suffered from a turnover of highly qualified individuals, which raised serious questions.

Jeffers took on the post of CEO in April 2021 after a worldwide search.

His departure is one of several in recent months.

Trueblood’s deputy Amanda Dempsey also left, leaving the marketing team without two of its leaders.

