Belize PM defends decision to declare the day of Queen Elizabeth II Funeral a public holiday

Belize Prime Minister, John Briceño, has defended his decision to declare Monday, September 19 a national holiday to coincide with the burial of Queen Elizabeth II.

Briceño says his administration “reluctantly gave the holiday simply because all the countries around us, including Australia and Canada, have declared a holiday,” even as the local private sector expressed serious concerns about the situation.

Cabinet earlier this week announced that Monday will be observed nationally as a public and bank holiday. “This is the day of the State Funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and coincides with National Service Day, which will be observed as a day of service. This is a one-time statutory holiday and will not be on the schedule of holidays,’ the Cabinet said.

But the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) wrote to the chief executive officer in the Ministry of Labor, Valentino Shal, expressing serious concerns regarding significant and unbudgeted payroll costs during a time when businesses are still recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the letter, BCCI president Marcello Blake, quoting a section of the Labor Act, reminded the government that in 2021, a request was made for advanced notice to be given prior to any cost-bearing holiday being instituted.

The Chamber said notwithstanding the fact that the passing of the Queen of England was unforeseen, it is calling for the upcoming holiday to be canceled.

Shal in his response stated that the minister of rural transformation, labor and local government must consult with Cabinet, as well as the Labor Advisory Board pertaining to that request.

“Unfortunately, the minister is unable to consult with the relevant bodies within the timeframe, and as a result, an order to exempt September nineteenth from that section of the Labor Act cannot be issued.”

But, Prime Minister John Briceño briefly commenting on the private sector’s request, told reporters he had anticipated the Chamber ‘s request.

“Of course, I do and that’s fine. But the thing is that we reluctantly gave a holiday because the Queen has served Belize as its Queen, whether you like it or not, for 41 years and as a colony.

Belize will be represented at the funeral on Monday by Governor General, Dame Froyla Tzalam.

The Office of the Prime Minister said she has already left for London.

CMC/