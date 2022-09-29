Belize signs MOU with Canada

Belize has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Canadian Executive Service Organization (CESO) in keeping with the Canada-CARICOM Expert Deployment Mechanism (CCEDM). The mechanism will enable Belize to access up to 29 technical assistance programs free of cost from Canada for the next two-and-a-half years.

Government officials said Belize can utilize the programs to address priority needs by supporting the institutional strengthening and economic growth through the transfer of skills and knowledge, and by fostering locally driven, sustainable solutions that are equitable, inclusive, and environmentally responsible.

The CCEDM is a four-year demand-based program funded by the government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada (GAC) to address priority needs identified by national governments while supporting countries in their efforts to strengthen and diversify local economies, build strong climate-resilient communities, and reduce gender and economic inequalities.

With this partnership, Belize’s government ministries, departments, agencies, academia, and private sector can acquire technical assistance in strengthening institutional/organizational strategies and building human resource capacities under the pillars of Strategic Planning and Policy, Operation Efficiency and Effectiveness, and Communications.

The Ministry of Economic Development said through the CCEDM, at least 3,000 Belizeans, most of whom are women, will have the opportunity to apply for tailored advising through training, mentorship, assessments, and workshops.

“The results of this program will include the strengthening of institutions and individuals, paving the way for inclusive, equitable, innovative, and sustainable socio-economic development. For countries like Belize, building technical capacity is an invaluable investment. These efforts not only lend themselves to the advancement of national priorities but also enhance the involvement and competitiveness of developing countries like Belize in the global arena,” it added.

Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Economic Development, Dr. Osmond Martinez, who signed the MOU with CESO’s president, Mrs. Wendy Harris, said this is an opportunity for Belize to meet the goals set out in the medium-term development strategy of Plan Belize and, “most importantly, it is an opportunity to cultivate an even stronger partnership between Canada and Belize.”

CMC/