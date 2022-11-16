Barbados suspends importation of poultry products from the UK over bird flu fears

Barbados has temporarily suspended the importation of live birds, poultry, and poultry products from the United Kingdom (UK) due to confirmed outbreaks of the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza virus, commonly referred to as “bird flu”.

“Although there have been no human cases of the outbreak, this virus has the potential to infect humans. As with most diseases that are not present in this area, the best protection is strengthening quarantine measures,” said Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Mark Trotman, in announcing the measure.

He said with immediate effect, the ban will include passenger imports of all fresh or cooked poultry products, with the exception of fully cooked products in hermetically sealed packages.

- Advertisement -

In addition, no further permits, or licenses for the importation of the restricted commodities will be issued with permits already issued up until October 31 this year being honored.

Dr. Trotman said these restrictions do not apply to commercial imports of processed poultry products accompanied by an official veterinary export health certificate, attesting that the products have been processed to ensure the destruction of the avian influenza virus.

These products include processed egg and poultry meat products and washed and steam-dried feathers.

Bird flu is most often contracted by contact with sick birds. It can also be passed from person to person.

Symptoms begin within two to eight days and can seem like the common flu. Cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headache, and shortness of breath may occur.

The disease can carry high mortality in humans. Some antiviral drugs, if taken within two days of symptoms, may help.

CMC/