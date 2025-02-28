Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Barbados requests advance notice and background info for citizens facing US deportation

By Amelia Robinson

The government of Barbados is intensifying efforts to protect its citizens caught in the U.S. immigration system by collaborating with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and urging Washington for more transparency regarding deportations.

This includes requesting advance notifications and detailed criminal background information on those being deported, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kerrie Symmonds.

In a response to concerns raised in Parliament on Tuesday by Minister of Home Affairs Wilfred Abrahams, Symmonds outlined the challenges surrounding the lack of information when Barbadians are deported. Abrahams highlighted the growing uncertainty over U.S. deportation policies, which has left the Barbadian government unable to adequately prepare for the return of its citizens.

“My concern is the lack of information that is coming and the inability to know ahead of time who is being returned and under what circumstances,” Abrahams said. “People keep asking me, ‘What is immigration going to do?’ We have to take our citizens if our citizens return to us, but it’s a heavy load when we are not informed in advance.”

Symmonds acknowledged these concerns, emphasizing that while Barbados cannot control U.S. immigration policy, the government is committed to ensuring that Barbadian citizens are treated fairly. He also confirmed that diplomatic missions in Washington, D.C., Miami, and New York have built relationships with the ACLU to bolster legal support for affected nationals.

This partnership will allow Barbadian diplomats to better navigate U.S. immigration regulations and advocate for the rights of citizens facing deportation. Symmonds revealed that discussions have been held with the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown to formally request advance notice of deportations, so that the government can prepare for the return and reintegration of citizens.

“We want to know in advance who is coming if you are going to send home three or fifty Barbadians on a flight,” Symmonds said. “We need to be able to receive them properly and ensure they can be re-assimilated into Barbadian society.”

The minister also stressed the importance of receiving criminal background details on deportees, particularly those with a history of violent offenses. He explained the distinction between non-violent crimes and more serious offenses such as armed robbery or murder, noting that it is crucial to understand the deportees’ family connections or lack thereof in Barbados.

Symmonds pointed out the humanitarian aspect of deportation, noting the emotional toll on families who are separated, as well as the challenges faced by individuals returning to a country they may no longer recognize. “We have cases where a Barbadian leaves at two or three years of age, never communicates with Barbados, and then suddenly finds themselves deported here with no home, no family, and no support system,” he said.

In addition, the government is advocating for more considerate approaches to deportations, particularly for individuals who have established lives in the U.S. with families, jobs, and dependents. Symmonds concluded that while the government’s advocacy efforts may not always succeed, they will not lack persistence in protecting its citizens.

“We are determined to protect our citizens, and that means keeping the lines of communication open with U.S. authorities while ensuring that Barbadians receive fair treatment, no matter where they are,” he said.

 

