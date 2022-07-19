Barbadians urged to be cautious as the island deals with the threats of COVID-19 variants and Monkeypox virus

The Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners (BAMP) is urging people to continue exercising greater care as the island faces the threat of infections from the more transmissible coronavirus (COVID-19) BA4 and BA5 variants.

“These successful public health strategies, which are familiar to use, should be continued at this time as we simultaneously face this new illness and the threat of the more transmissible and immunity-evading COVID-19 Omicron variants, BA4 and BA5,” the BAMP said in a statement.

BAMP public relations officer, Dr Stephanie Date said in order to reduce the risk of the transmission of the Monkeypox virus, there should be an immediate identification and isolation of suspected cases, proper hand sanitization, respiratory hygiene, physical distancing, and proper wearing of masks.

- Advertisement -

“Therefore, it is important that we do not let our guard down and continue to be vigilant at this time. We advise the public to immediately report any suspected symptoms of Monkeypox or any contact with an individual showing signs or symptoms of this illness.”

Barbados health authorities last Saturday confirmed the first case of the Monkeypox virus with officials indicating that the island is fully prepared to handle any cases of the virus that has already been detected in two other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, Jamaica, and The Bahamas.

Health and Wellness Minister, Ian Goodign Edghill in a statement said the case is of a Barbadian man in his 30s” who attended the Winston Scott Polyclinic with symptoms of a progressive rash, body pains and fever.

“The patient remains in isolation and is under the direct care and medical supervision of our medical officer of health. In the interest of patient confidentiality, no personal details will be disclosed.”

Edghill said he remains “confident” that the speedy announcement of this case will, as has occurred with the island’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, “get from the Barbadian public the same level of cooperation in our ongoing management of the Monkeypox health issue.

BAMP also suggested that people may make a report by calling the polyclinic nearest them, or a medical practitioner who would alert the public health authorities responsible for initiating appropriate contact tracing and isolation protocols.

It said Monkeypox can be spread from person to person via respiratory droplets such as from coughing or sneezing or close contact, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, or sexual contact.

Dr. Date said infectious individuals may also spread the virus by contaminating surfaces and objects including bedding and clothing when they have a rash.”

Symptoms of Monkeypox also include high fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes (glands), which are accompanied by a characteristic rash that is sometimes pruritic (itchy).

CMC/