Bahamas PM says FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried questioned by local authorities

Bahamas Prime Minister Phillip Davis says the former chief executive officer of the collapsed Bahamas-headquartered FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has been interviewed by local authorities as investigations continue into the demise of the crypto giant.

Prime Minister Davis told reporters “I heard that he was,” adding that he was not concerned that FTX’s collapse would negatively impact the country’s real estate market.

During an interview on Wednesday at the DealBook Summit in New York City, Bankman-Fried, who spoke via video call from The Bahamas, spoke about the collapse of FTX, which is registered in The Bahamas as FTX Digital Markets Ltd.

- Advertisement -

The company moved its headquarters from Hong Kong to The Bahamas last year and the police in Nassau have already announced an investigation into FTX that had been backed by elite investors like BlackRock and Sequoia Capital, rapidly becoming one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world.

In addition to the SCB probe, the US Justice Department is also investigating FTX.

Acting Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux told The Nassau Guardian newspaper that police had not interviewed Bankman-Fried, who was still in The Bahamas as of Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Last week, the government dismissed as “inaccurate allegations” international criticism of the country’s digital asset regulations following the collapse of FTX.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder warned that “ill-informed speculation” will not be helpful to anyone involved, critical also of those persons who have been criticizing the government for being “silent” on matters regarding FTX’s implosion.

CMC/