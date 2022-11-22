Bahamas murder toll reaches 2021 figure

The Bahamas has recorded its 119th murder for this year, the same figure as it did for all of 2021 after a man was shot in Grand Bahama over the weekend.

Police said the unidentified man was shot multiple times by a gunman shortly before midnight on Friday. The man was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was examined and pronounced dead.2

Police said at least seven people are assisting in their investigations.

Member of Parliament for St. Barnabas and Free National Movement (FNM) deputy leader, Shanendon Cartwright, acknowledged that the crime issue within the country is not political even as he urged the government to develop a “comprehensive crime plan” going forward.

“We acknowledge the complexity of our crime problem and have said it’s not a political issue, but the government is failing to lead,” Cartwright told the Tribune newspaper, adding “the number one responsibility of any government is to protect its citizens and communities.

“In this regard, the government is failing to lead and as a result, is failing the Bahamian people. The Bahamian people have been frustrated and angered at the level of crime in our nation,” he said, recalling that in March, the opposition had outlined 14 recommendations on the issue.

CMC/