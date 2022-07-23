Audit panel created to support transparency in health spending in the Caribbean

The Organization of American States (OAS) and the United States government on Wednesday agreed to create a panel of expert auditors to support transparency and accountability in public procurement and health spending in Latin American and Caribbean countries.

During a ceremony held at the OAS headquarters, Secretary General Luis Almagro said the hemisphere needs to create new regional and national approaches to prevent, mitigate and manage potential future health demands.

“This agreement is a very valuable step on a common path that can ensure the strengthening of our region’s health systems, and it is also a concrete opportunity for member states to strengthen their democratic governance,” he said.

“We look forward to working with the State Department and the member states in these efforts.”

The OAS said US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez had expressed confidence that “the agreement will allow progress to be made in promoting transparency in public procurement in the health sector.”

“Today, as announced by Secretary General Almagro, we mark another milestone. By signing this cooperation agreement, we are making significant progress in the oversight of health systems,” Fernandez said.

The OAS noted that at the Summit of the Americas, held in June in Los Angeles, it was agreed to use public procurement to promote the sustainability and development of existing health budgets in an “effective, efficient and inclusive manner” and to promote “ethical conduct to prevent corruption in both the public and private sectors.”

CMC/