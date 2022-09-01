Arley Gill resigns as CARICOM ambassador

GEORGE’S, Grenada, – Grenada’s ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Arley Gill, has confirmed his resignation.

Gil also said he had submitted his resignation as chairman of the Spicemas Corporation effective Wednesday August 31st.

“I voluntarily tendered my resignation to the relevant Government ministers,” said Arley Gill, who was appointed to serve in the positions by the former New National Party (NNP) government that lost the June 23 general election to the National Democratic Congress headed by attorney Dickon Michell.

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell had called on all government appointees to state-owned boards to submit their resignations, but Gill, an attorney, remained as chairman of Spicemas Corporation as the annual Carnival celebrations were approximately six weeks away.

The Spicemas Corporation was established by a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) and at the time, Gill, a Senator, served as Minister for Culture and Information.

As Grenada’s CARICOM Ambassador, he was a member of the CARICOM Committee of Ambassadors (CCA) whose role is to facilitate the implementation of the Community Strategic Plan. The Committee, among other functions, provides strategic advice, recommendations, and support to the Community Council of Ministers in the discharge of its functions as per Article 13 of the Revised Treaty, towards the advancement of the integration process.

“I served with honor and integrity in both positions, but I think exiting is the proper thing to do, so I served notice to the ministers,” said Gill, who is yet to resign as chairman of the Grenada National Reparations Committee.

He said he believes that no person of African ancestry should give up that fight for reparation.

“But if I am asked to resign from that committee I will comply. However, that will not be the end of that cause because it’s something I see as very important,” he said.

CMC/