Antigua PM says general elections “months away”

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has told voters that the country is “months away” from the next general election, even as the main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) called on him to immediately announce an election date.

The last general election was held March 21, 2018, with Browne’s Antigua Labour Party (ALP) winning 15 of the 17 seats. The UPP and the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) won the other two seats.

Browne has been hinting at calling an early poll as he did in 2018 and as he addressed a Labor Day rally held by his ALP and the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU), said there is a need for continued stability in the country to ensure continued prosperity.

- Advertisement -

“Therefore, you need capable people. You need experienced ministers to preside over the affairs of this country, not people who are looking for Christmas to come looking for Santa Claus. We need individuals who are committed to empowerment.

“We are months away from general elections and I expect each of you to become advocates of this great institution. There is no time for you to sit by and look on.

“You need to defend this great institution and to promote this great institution. You need to protect us in every single medium,” Prime Minister Browne said.

But UPP leader, Harold Lovell, who is leading the party into its second consecutive general election, said he has been calling on Prime Minister Browne to announce the election date.

“We’ve said to the prime minister that he needs to stop the bluffing and he needs to call the election. We thought he would call the election today and we’re calling on him to call the elections.

“People are fed up, people have no confidence in this government, he needs to call the election and he will get a resounding message from the people of Antigua and Barbuda,” Lovell said.

CMC/