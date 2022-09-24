fbpx
Antigua and Kenya pledge closer collaboration

Prime Minister Gaston Browne (left) and Dr. William Suto, President of Kenya (Antigua Government photo)
By CMC News

Antigua and Barbuda and Kenya have pledged to continue strengthening and deepening their bilateral relations in recent talks between Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the newly elected President of Kenya, Dr. William Suto.

A government statement issued following the deliberations held on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), noted that the two countries had formally established diplomatic relations in June at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda.

“Prime Minister Browne extended heartiest congratulations to President Suto, who was recently sworn in as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya earlier this month and expressed his government’s vision to work with Kenya to advance the interest of sustainable development, trade, peace, and prosperity for both peoples,” the statement said.

It said Antigua and Barbuda and Kenya currently enjoy close working relations at the multilateral level, with both countries currently co-chairing the Sustainable Blue Economy Action Group within the Commonwealth.

The two leaders also participated in the inaugural Africa-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit on September 7, 2021, under the theme, “Unity across continents and oceans: opportunities for deepening integration”.

The 15-member regional integration grouping, CARICOM, established an embassy in Nairobi last June.

The statement said President Suto reiterated his offer to Browne for Antigua and Barbuda to establish an embassy in Kenya, adding “the establishment of an embassy would also solidify trade and economic ties between the two countries.”

Browne said his government will “favorably explore” the establishment of an embassy in Kenya, and initiated discussions on the possibility of a direct airlift between Kenya and Antigua and Barbuda, the statement said.

CMC/

 

