Another Barrow heads major political party in Belize

The main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) has elected Shyne Barrow as its new leader, defeating, Tracy Taegar-Panton who was seeking to become the first woman to lead a major political party in Belize.

Barrow’s victory by a mere three votes came as more than 500 delegates from the 31 constituencies cast their ballots for a new leader on Sunday to replace former education minister Patrick Faber, who resigned both as party and opposition leader in the wake of a domestic violence situation.

“You know, Michael Jordan has won championships by one basket, so it’s nothing new in life. The party is a healthy reflection of democracy. I think we handled ourselves pretty well, there wasn’t a lot of mudslinging at all, you know, we kept it internal, and Tracy and I have been in touch all throughout for parliamentary matters.

- Advertisement -

“My campaign has been very practical, very grassroots, you know, not with bells and whistles and, you know, any type of circus activity but just really directly with the delegates,” said Barrow, who is returning to the post for a second occasion following the party’s defeat in the November 2020 general election.

“You know, I’ve refrained from media and publicity and just dealt directly with the delegates and so I’m very comfortable with those conversations and very comfortable with those commitments and it has been very inspiring when you listen to the unique challenges and aspirations that Belizeans who are UDP and Belizeans all over have and what they want for their country and what they want in their party leader,” said Barrow, a former rapper turned politician and the son of former prime minister Dean Barrow.

Barrow said following his victory he hugged his opponent “and we will move forward.”

Taegar-Panton has promised to rally behind Barrow, adding “we have a job to do, and that job is to hold this administration, this current administration accountable. The job is to get our ship ready for battle in 2025 and whatever happens today, I will do my part to ensure that the United Democratic Party is prepared to become the next government in 2025.”

Barrow said he plans to sit down and look at everything.

“I am more concerned about people who were just occupying positions and not working, but if someone was doing an outstanding job in a particular position, just because that person may have voted for Tracy or may have been a Faber proponent.

“I am not, my instinct is not to get rid of anyone, that’s not how I think. I want what’s best for the party and, you know, wise people actually take those that were against them and get them to join forces with them and so…if we would come together and inflict that on the PUP (ruling People’s United Party) we’d form a formidable force.”

CMC/