Anguillans head to the polls to elect a new government

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, (CMC) — Anguillans are set to cast their ballots on Tuesday, February 25, ahead of the general election on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, as they choose a new government for the British Overseas Territory. The early voting is specifically for selected groups and seniors, while the general electorate will vote on Wednesday.

This election will be the fourth held in British Overseas Territories (BOTs) within the past four months, following the Montserrat elections in October, where Premier Reuben Meade was re-elected after a 10-year hiatus.

Rodney Rey, the Supervisor of Elections, clarified that individuals who received advance voter cards on Monday, February 24, 2025, will not be allowed to vote on Tuesday. According to Section 63(2) of the Election Act, late registration is not permitted. However, those who registered between January 29 and February 10, 2025, for early voting are still eligible to vote on Tuesday. Rey apologized for any confusion or inconvenience this change might cause.

An estimated 12,432 registered voters will participate in the election, with 34 candidates vying for 11 of the 13 seats in the House of Assembly. The other two seats are reserved for non-elected members. The ruling Anguilla Progressive Movement (APM), led by Premier Ellis L. Webster, is facing off against the Anguilla United Front (AUF), led by Opposition Leader Cora Richardson-Hodge. Additionally, the Anguilla Reliable Team (ART) and five independent candidates, including Palmavon Webster, Avenella Griffith, Keith Fabian, Yusuf Abdul Ali, and Lanny Hobson, are also competing for the seats.

The 11 seats in the House of Assembly are decided through direct voting, with seven members elected from single-member constituencies by first-past-the-post voting. The remaining four seats are filled by at-large candidates, chosen by plurality at-large voting, where voters can select up to four candidates. A majority requires seven seats.

Key issues during the campaign include the economy, particularly the controversial Goods and Services Tax (GST), the management of Anguilla’s successful artificial intelligence domain name, tourism, the cost of living, and concerns about crime.

Electoral officials have introduced voter identification cards to streamline the voting process and ensure a smooth election day.