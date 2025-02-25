NewsCaribbeanAnguilla

Anguillans head to the polls to elect a new government

Anguillans Head to the Polls to Elect a New Government
By CMC News

THE VALLEY, Anguilla, (CMC) — Anguillans are set to cast their ballots on Tuesday, February 25, ahead of the general election on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, as they choose a new government for the British Overseas Territory. The early voting is specifically for selected groups and seniors, while the general electorate will vote on Wednesday.

This election will be the fourth held in British Overseas Territories (BOTs) within the past four months, following the Montserrat elections in October, where Premier Reuben Meade was re-elected after a 10-year hiatus.

Rodney Rey, the Supervisor of Elections, clarified that individuals who received advance voter cards on Monday, February 24, 2025, will not be allowed to vote on Tuesday. According to Section 63(2) of the Election Act, late registration is not permitted. However, those who registered between January 29 and February 10, 2025, for early voting are still eligible to vote on Tuesday. Rey apologized for any confusion or inconvenience this change might cause.

An estimated 12,432 registered voters will participate in the election, with 34 candidates vying for 11 of the 13 seats in the House of Assembly. The other two seats are reserved for non-elected members. The ruling Anguilla Progressive Movement (APM), led by Premier Ellis L. Webster, is facing off against the Anguilla United Front (AUF), led by Opposition Leader Cora Richardson-Hodge. Additionally, the Anguilla Reliable Team (ART) and five independent candidates, including Palmavon Webster, Avenella Griffith, Keith Fabian, Yusuf Abdul Ali, and Lanny Hobson, are also competing for the seats.

The 11 seats in the House of Assembly are decided through direct voting, with seven members elected from single-member constituencies by first-past-the-post voting. The remaining four seats are filled by at-large candidates, chosen by plurality at-large voting, where voters can select up to four candidates. A majority requires seven seats.

- Advertisement -

Key issues during the campaign include the economy, particularly the controversial Goods and Services Tax (GST), the management of Anguilla’s successful artificial intelligence domain name, tourism, the cost of living, and concerns about crime.

Electoral officials have introduced voter identification cards to streamline the voting process and ensure a smooth election day.

 

More Stories

American man missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

American man missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico are actively searching for 64-year-old Abdur Rahman, a tourist from Wisconsin who became separated from his...
Sandals Resorts in Antigua Agrees to Allow Employees to Keep Tips

Sandals Resorts in Antigua agrees to allow employees to keep tips

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has announced that Sandals Resorts will now allow its employees to keep the tips they earn, following...
Trinidad High Court orders gov’t to pay compensation to international tobacco distributor

Trinidad High Court orders gov’t to pay compensation to international tobacco distributor

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A High Court judge has ordered the Trinidad and Tobago government to pay TT$70,000 in compensation to North American...
Haiti sends soldiers

Haiti sends soldiers to Martinique for specialized military training

The Haiti Ministry of Defense has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the Haitian Armed Forces (FADH) by providing essential training and resources to safeguard...
Rushawn Patterson charged for the murder of social media influencer Slickianna

‘Slickianna’ murder accused Rushawn Patterson shot by police in confrontation

Rushawn Patterson, the man accused of murdering social media influencer Aneka “Slickianna” Townsend in 2022, was shot by police during an alleged confrontation in...
CARICOM Caribbean general elections

Freedom of movement for CARICOM nationals to begin June 1

Prime Minister of Barbados and chairman of CARICOM, Mia Amor Mottley, has announced that the regional body is on the brink of finalizing arrangements...
PNP's Peter Phillips and Valerie Neita-Robertson

PNP pays tribute to ‘fearless’ attorney Valerie Neita-Robertson

Jamaica's Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has hailed Valerie Neita-Robertson, KC, as a "fearless advocate" and a dedicated champion of justice following her passing...
Bahamas Gov’t evaluate environmental impact of SpaceX landings

Bahamas gov’t to evaluate environmental impact of SpaceX landings

The Bahamian government has released the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket booster landing, outlining strategies for minimizing environmental impacts during...
Sandals to create 3 500 jobs with massive new resort in Barbados

Sandals to create 3,500 jobs with massive new resort in Barbados

A massive, state-of-the-art hotel resort set to be built in Barbados later this year will create an estimated 3,500 jobs, marking what backers are...
ExxonMobil’s Tax Practices in Guyana Under Scrutiny Amid Financial Disparities

ExxonMobil’s tax practices in Guyana under scrutiny amid financial disparities

ExxonMobil Limited Guyana (EMGL), the operator of the Stabroek Block, has come under increasing scrutiny for its tax practices, with concerns raised over the...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
1-USE-THIS-ONE-Shirley-Heights-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Photo-courtesy-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Tourism-Authority-2

Antigua and Barbuda to host Caribbean Travel Marketplace in May

Skip to content