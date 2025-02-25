American man missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico are actively searching for 64-year-old Abdur Rahman, a tourist from Wisconsin who became separated from his hiking group in the dense tropical rainforest of El Yunque on Sunday. Police reported that Rahman was hiking with a group when he went missing, prompting a search operation that resumed on Monday.

El Yunque is a popular tourist destination and the only tropical rainforest managed by the U.S. Forest Service. In recent years, the forest has seen incidents involving tourists. Last year, a U.S. tourist tragically died after falling off a cliff when he ventured outside a designated hiking area. Similarly, in February 2023, a 27-year-old man died in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, after reportedly falling from a 70-foot cliff, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The search for Rahman continues, as authorities work to locate him in the challenging terrain.