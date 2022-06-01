Action plan for the Queen conch industry in the Eastern Caribbean

The Director General of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, (OECS), Dr. Didacus Jules has expressed optimism about a sustainable conch industry that will help to sustain livelihoods and preserve this resource for future generations in the sub-region.

The trade-in conch has been estimated at EC$68 million (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents), with data from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) noting that between 1992 and 2001, an estimated 21.61 million pounds of conch was exported from the region.

Conch takes four to five years to reach reproduction age and hatcheries provide a safe environment for them to grow and reproduce.

The workshop was organized under the pilot project, “Seizing the trade and business potential of Blue Bio Trade products for promoting sustainable livelihoods and conservation of marine biodiversity in selected Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Countries”.

Jules discussed the creation of a hatchery on Union Island, noting that such a facility would be of critical importance to the sustainability of the conch industry, adding that all supporting architecture – legal, scientific, and financial, must be put in place to allow the industry to grow organically.

A statement issued by the St. Lucia-based OECS Commission said the main results and agreements from the discussion include sub-regional development of management measures based upon the best available science

It said project partners led by the OECS, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and CITES will work with national authorities, fishers, and other key stakeholders to identify and secure conch management measures and build the necessary capacity and evidence needed to establish and implement conservation measures based upon the best available science.

The workshop also agreed on the establishment of sub-regional queen conch nursery, adding that the project partners led by the OECS and in collaboration with national authorities will mobilize resources to establish a sub-regional queen conch nursery and hatchery within 12 months.

“This nursery and hatchery will focus on supporting restorative aquaculture efforts, rebuilding queen conch stocks, enhancing scientific and technical capacity in aquaculture approaches, and providing alternative income sources to coastal communities. “

In addition, the Caribbean Regional Security System will be invited to incorporate the issue of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing as part of their mandate.

CMC/