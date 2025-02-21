Caribbean general elections 2025: Several countries head to the polls this year

As several Caribbean nations gear up for general elections in 2025, political parties and candidates are preparing for crucial battles that will shape their countries’ futures. Here’s a look at the upcoming elections in Belize, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Haiti.

Belize – March 12, 2025

Belize will hold general elections on March 12, nearly nine months ahead of the constitutional deadline. Prime Minister John Briceño urged Belizeans to vote with consideration of performance, stability, and leadership readiness. He confirmed that he had advised Governor General Dame Froyla Tzalam to dissolve the National Assembly on February 20, with Nomination Day set for February 25. However, development consultant Jeremy Enriquez has filed an urgent injunction challenging the election date, arguing that a long-overdue redistricting exercise must be completed first.

Suriname – May 25, 2025

Suriname’s elections are set for May 25, 2025, with President Chandrikapersad Santokhi’s Progressive Reform Party (VHP) seeking re-election. The elections will be conducted under a revised system aimed at ensuring fairer representation. The main opposition, the National Democratic Party (NDP) led by Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, is expected to mount a strong challenge. The country’s economic recovery and corruption allegations against political figures will likely be key issues for voters.

Guyana – November 2025 (Expected)

Guyana’s elections are anticipated around November 2025, with the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) led by President Irfaan Ali aiming to retain power. The opposition A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) will seek to regain control amid ongoing debates on oil revenue management, governance, and economic reforms. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has already begun voter registration preparations.

Trinidad and Tobago – No Later Than November 28, 2025

Trinidad and Tobago’s general elections are due by November 28, 2025, marking the centenary of the country’s first general elections in 1925. In January, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced that he will not be contesting the upcoming general election and plans to resign before the election is called. Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Energy Minister Stuart Young SC, who is also acting as Attorney General, has gotten the nod to take over as leader of his party. The opposition United National Congress (UNC), led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, is expected to challenge fiercely. Rising crime rates, economic diversification, and energy sector policies will be central campaign issues.

- Advertisement -

Jamaica – By September 2025

Jamaica’s elections are constitutionally due by September 2025, with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) seeking re-election. The main opposition, the People’s National Party (PNP) led by Mark Golding, will aim to reclaim power. The election comes at a time when Jamaica is moving toward removing the British monarchy and transitioning to a republic, a topic that may influence voters. Economic stability, crime reduction, and constitutional reform are expected to be major talking points.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – Expected November 2025

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the longest-serving leader in the Caribbean, has not confirmed whether he will seek re-election, but the Unity Labour Party (ULP) is preparing for the polls expected in November 2025. The opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Dr. Godwin Friday, will challenge for power. Key campaign issues will likely include economic development, climate resilience, and governance reforms.

Haiti – November 2025 (Planned)

Haiti has not held elections since 2016, and its political crisis continues to delay efforts to establish a new government. While elections are tentatively planned for November 2025, political instability, gang violence, and governance challenges make the timeline uncertain. The country has been without a president since the assassination of Jovenel Moïse in 2021, and efforts to establish a transitional government have faced numerous hurdles. International organizations and regional leaders continue to push for a credible electoral process.

Recent general elections in the region

Earlier in 2025, Bermuda and the Turks and Caicos Islands held their elections. In Bermuda, the Progressive Labour Party (PLP), led by Premier David Burt, won a third consecutive term, securing 25 of the 36 parliamentary seats. Meanwhile, in Turks and Caicos, the Progressive National Party (PNP) claimed a decisive victory, winning 16 of 19 contested seats, ensuring another term for Premier Washington Misick.

As election season unfolds across the Caribbean, political dynamics will continue to shift, with governance, economic recovery, and social issues at the forefront of voters’ concerns.