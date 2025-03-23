BVI premier hails St. Martin’s entry into OECS as ‘historic’

British Virgin Islands (BVI) Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley has welcomed St. Martin’s accession to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), describing it as a “historic occasion” that strengthens regional cooperation amid growing global challenges.

Speaking at the 76th Meeting of the OECS Authority in St. Martin earlier this week, Wheatley emphasized the significance of the French territory’s inclusion, highlighting the need for unity during uncertain times.

“We face a tumultuous time in the world, with great uncertainty… and certainly the best thing that we can do is pull together and strengthen cooperation so we can make it through these tumultuous waters,” he said in an interview with Acting Director of Communications Karia Christopher.

St. Martin now joins Guadeloupe and Martinique as French territories within the OECS, which has traditionally been composed of English-speaking Caribbean states. The BVI has been an associate member of the OECS since 1984.

Wheatley underscored the region’s shared challenges, stating, “Despite the fact that we may have historical and colonial boundaries and even language boundaries, we’re united by a shared experience, a shared Caribbean Sea, and a commitment to cooperation to solve common issues.”

The OECS, established in 1981, promotes unity, economic integration, and joint action among member states. While associate members like the BVI do not have voting rights, they participate in selected programs.

The Premier pointed to climate change, trade, and food security as key areas where regional collaboration is vital. Reflecting on the devastation of Hurricane Irma, he noted that St. Martin, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, and the BVI all suffered significant damage, reinforcing the need for collective disaster resilience.

He also raised concerns about supply chain disruptions and rising tariffs, warning of the increasing risk to food security. “We see the prospects of increased prices and we also see countries who are stockpiling goods… that speaks to the whole question of food security,” he said.

Additionally, Wheatley highlighted the economic advantages of stronger ties with French territories, particularly in terms of market access.

“We see right here in the OECS, we have a gateway into the European Union… with St. Martin, Guadeloupe, and Martinique in the OECS, that is a bridge to the European Union,” he stated.

The Premier urged a more integrated approach, calling for harmonized policies, tariffs, and duties to facilitate easier trade and economic cooperation within the region.