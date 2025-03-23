NewsCaribbeanBritish Virgin Islands

BVI premier hails St. Martin’s entry into OECS as ‘historic’

Natalio Wheatley BVI
BVI Premier, Natalio Wheatley.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

British Virgin Islands (BVI) Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley has welcomed St. Martin’s accession to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), describing it as a “historic occasion” that strengthens regional cooperation amid growing global challenges.

Speaking at the 76th Meeting of the OECS Authority in St. Martin earlier this week, Wheatley emphasized the significance of the French territory’s inclusion, highlighting the need for unity during uncertain times.

“We face a tumultuous time in the world, with great uncertainty… and certainly the best thing that we can do is pull together and strengthen cooperation so we can make it through these tumultuous waters,” he said in an interview with Acting Director of Communications Karia Christopher.

St. Martin now joins Guadeloupe and Martinique as French territories within the OECS, which has traditionally been composed of English-speaking Caribbean states. The BVI has been an associate member of the OECS since 1984.

Wheatley underscored the region’s shared challenges, stating, “Despite the fact that we may have historical and colonial boundaries and even language boundaries, we’re united by a shared experience, a shared Caribbean Sea, and a commitment to cooperation to solve common issues.”

- Advertisement -

The OECS, established in 1981, promotes unity, economic integration, and joint action among member states. While associate members like the BVI do not have voting rights, they participate in selected programs.

The Premier pointed to climate change, trade, and food security as key areas where regional collaboration is vital. Reflecting on the devastation of Hurricane Irma, he noted that St. Martin, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, and the BVI all suffered significant damage, reinforcing the need for collective disaster resilience.

He also raised concerns about supply chain disruptions and rising tariffs, warning of the increasing risk to food security. “We see the prospects of increased prices and we also see countries who are stockpiling goods… that speaks to the whole question of food security,” he said.

Additionally, Wheatley highlighted the economic advantages of stronger ties with French territories, particularly in terms of market access.

“We see right here in the OECS, we have a gateway into the European Union… with St. Martin, Guadeloupe, and Martinique in the OECS, that is a bridge to the European Union,” he stated.

The Premier urged a more integrated approach, calling for harmonized policies, tariffs, and duties to facilitate easier trade and economic cooperation within the region.

More Stories

portmore jamaica

PNP hails court injunction blocking Portmore parish move

The People’s National Party (PNP) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to issue an interim injunction preventing the Government from designating Portmore as Jamaica’s...
Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo

Guyana warns Venezuela against aggression as international support grows

Guyana's Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo, has assured Guyanese that any physical aggression by Venezuela will...
Grenada seeks debt relief hurricane

Jamaican gov’t disburses over $1.5 billion in Hurricane Beryl relief

More than $1.5 billion in direct financial assistance has been disbursed to families across Jamaica impacted by Hurricane Beryl last year, according to Minister...
stuart-young-trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago’s PM promises new ministry to boost efficiency

Trinidad and Tobago's new Prime Minister Stuart Young has pledged to establish a Ministry of Implementation and Efficiency if his administration secures victory in...
Climate change leaves the Bahamas with huge debt, country seeks help

Bahamas signs LNG terminal agreement to lower energy costs

The Bahamian government has taken a major step toward energy reform with the signing of an agreement for the country’s first Liquefied Natural Gas...
Jamaica pm Andrew Holness

Jamaica’s minimum wage to increase to $16,000 in June

The Jamaican government has announced an increase in the national minimum wage from $15,000 to $16,000 per 40-hour work week, effective June 1, 2025....
Ralph Gonsalves St. Vincent

US requests data on Cuban medical missions from St. Vincent government

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says his government is compiling information requested by US authorities regarding Cuban medical workers in...
Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith

Jamaica says Cuban medical missions not an example of trafficking

Jamaica's Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith has reaffirmed that Jamaica’s Cuban medical missions is “not an example of trafficking,” responding to newly expanded...
Haiti Cholera

Haiti reports new cholera cases nearly 15 years after deadly outbreak

Nearly 15 years after a devastating cholera outbreak infected over 820,000 people and claimed 10,000 lives, Haiti is once again grappling with new cases...
Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Caribbean next week

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the Caribbean next week for high-level discussions with regional leaders, focusing on security, economic development,...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
portmore jamaica

PNP hails court injunction blocking Portmore parish move

Skip to content