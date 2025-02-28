NewsCaribbeanBritish Virgin Islands

BVI and Dominican Republic explore closer economic cooperation

Dominican Republic Britsh Virgin Islands
BVI Special Envoy Mr. Benito Wheatley and Dominic Republic Vice Minister Hon. Olaya Dotel Caraballo
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) and the Dominican Republic have taken initial steps toward strengthening economic cooperation, focusing on trade, agriculture, and regional development.

BVI Special Envoy Benito Wheatley met with Dominican Republic Vice Minister of International Cooperation Olaya Dotel Caraballo on the sidelines of regional meetings at the United Nations (UN) Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in Santiago, Chile. During their discussions, they explored potential areas of collaboration, including regional transportation, shipping, and trade, while also considering opportunities for development cooperation.

The meeting also underscored the deep historical ties between the BVI and the Dominican Republic, highlighting longstanding family connections and shared cultural heritage. Mr. Wheatley expressed gratitude to Ms. Caraballo for the Dominican Republic’s advocacy for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) at regional and international forums. He commended the country’s efforts in urging the international community to support SIDS in addressing climate change and external economic shocks. He further reaffirmed the BVI’s commitment to working alongside the Dominican Republic to promote sustainable development and climate resilience in the Caribbean.

“I was pleased to make initial contact with Vice Minister Caraballo to deliver on the mandate given by Premier Dr. Hon. Natalio D. Wheatley to his senior team to begin outreach to our Dominican partners on deepening economic cooperation,” said Mr. Wheatley. “We are taking steps to diversify our trade to help mitigate the impact of global inflation on food prices locally.”

Both officials agreed to follow up with their respective senior leadership teams to establish an official dialogue between their governments. The discussions will also explore the potential for development cooperation, cultural exchange, and the celebration of shared heritage.

The BVI and the Dominican Republic currently serve as Vice Chairs of UN ECLAC under the leadership of Peru and will collaborate to support the commission’s efforts in driving sustainable development and economic and social transformation across Latin America and the Caribbean.

 

