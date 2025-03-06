NewsCaribbeanBritish Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands education minister announces metal detectors at high school

British Virgin Islands Education Minister Sharie de Castro
By Joanne Clark

British Virgin Islands Education Minister Sharie de Castro revealed plans to introduce metal detectors at Elmore Stoutt High School (ESHS) as part of a broader initiative to enhance security at the school.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday to mark the start of Education Month, de Castro stated that the Ministry of Education is in the process of acquiring metal detectors, with plans to have them in place within the year. She also noted that the ministry is evaluating the need for additional security personnel at the school.

“We’re currently working on acquiring metal detectors and expect to have them in place this year,” de Castro said.

However, she emphasized that the need for stronger security at ESHS goes beyond metal detectors. Plans are underway to fortify the school’s perimeter by completing the construction of a perimeter wall, which has already been put out to tender. This is aimed at preventing unauthorized access to the campus, including weapons and drugs.

“The challenge at ESHS goes beyond just metal detectors. We need to properly enclose the school,” she explained.

In addition to physical barriers, de Castro outlined plans to expand surveillance coverage by installing more security cameras around the school’s perimeter. She explained that the school already has some cameras in place but noted that there are blind spots where students have been engaging in inappropriate behavior.

“We already have cameras, but there are blind spots where students engage in unfortunate misbehaviour. More cameras are needed to eliminate these gaps,” de Castro added.

The enhanced security measures come in response to growing concerns about student behavior at ESHS, including incidents of students bringing weapons to school and using drugs, including sex-enhancement drugs.

In response to these issues, the school has introduced a new policy of immediate suspensions for students found in possession of contraband on campus.

De Castro also called on the wider community to play a role in addressing the challenges surrounding troubled students, emphasizing that school security is a shared responsibility.

