Bob Marley’s One Love Experience Exhibition Opens in London

A new exhibition dedicated to legendary reggae icon Robert Nesta Marley has opened at London’s Saatchi Gallery.

The Bob Marley One Love Experience showcases artistic and photographic displays of the singer and personal items that unveil his multifaceted life.

For many years, the Marley’s have wanted to launch an exhibit in London, a place that was special to the singer.

“We’ve been wanting to launch a Bob Marley touring exhibit for many years, and we’re thrilled to see it come to life and debut in London, which had a very special place in Daddy’s heart. The experience can be enjoyed by all generations, and we look forward to continuing to spread daddy’s music and message to the globe,” stated Cedella Marley, CEO of Bob Marley Group of Companies.

The exhibition, which opened on February 2, will stay in London for ten weeks before heading on a multi-city tour.

Fans can expect memorabilia ranging from the original handwritten lyrics of “Turn Your Lights Down Low” to the shoes Marley wore in the 1970s, along with other rare gems.

The sounds, as well as the smells from Jamaica, are diffused in each room.

The exhibition will also include a celebration of Marley’s musical legacy, his love of football, family, and other passions will come to life through a wide array of experiences throughout various rooms in the gallery.

Considered one of the pioneers of reggae, Marley’s musical career was marked by fusing elements of reggae, ska, and rocksteady, in addition to his distinctive vocal and songwriting style.

Marley’s influence is immeasurable and still plays a vital role in politics, culture, arts, and music.

He is ranked as one of the best-selling music artistes, with estimated sales of more than 75 million records worldwide.

Jamaica honored Marley soon after his death with the Order of Merit. In 1994 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Terrapin Station Entertainment produces the Bob Marley One Love Experience in conjunction with the Marley family, while Senbla serves as local producer and promoter.