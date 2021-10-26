Bermuda Sees Lowest Employment Rate in Over 35 Years

Bermuda’s employment dropped to its lowest level in more than 35 years last year as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wrecked an already struggling economy.

Labour Minister Jason Hayward and Wayne Furbert, Minister for the Cabinet Office, told a news conference that more than 1,900 jobs were lost last year when COVID-19 forced the government to close Bermuda’s international airport from March 20 until July 1.

Total jobs filled declined by 1,951 or 5.7 percent from 34,378 in 2019 to 32,427 in 2020 – the lowest employment level recorded since 1985.

Furbert said the worst-hit areas were the hotel and food services sectors, but signs were that the job loss trend had not continued into this year.

He said he was hopeful there were better days ahead.

“Overall, based on the [government’s] economic stimulus plan and the other programs we are working on, I am sure that over the next six or 12 months we are going to see some significant job increases.

“There are challenges, but overall I think we are getting there. We are working around the clock to make things happen, “ Furbert said as he and Hayward discussed the latest edition of the Bermuda Job Market Employment Briefs, which covered the period 2019 to 2020.

Furbert said employment levels were severely affected by the pandemic which saw the island’s largest hotel, the Fairmont Southampton, close with 900 jobs lost. It has still not been reopened.

Hayward said the economic downturn had affected young workers and service workers “disproportionately”.

He said the government continued to provide a safety net through its Financial Assistance program and the Supplementary Unemployment Benefits program.

More than 750 people took part in training programs including webinars, internships and apprenticeships and about 80 people got part-time or full-time employment as a result, he added.

Bermuda, which has a population of 64,000, has a national debt estimated at three billion US dollars.

CMC