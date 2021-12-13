Bermuda Records Another Case of Omicron

A second case of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeping the world has been detected in Bermuda, health officials said on Friday.

The infection was found in a person who arrived on the island from abroad.

The Omicron variant accounts for eight percent of Bermuda’s 24 active cases of coronavirus. The ministry of health says 11 people recovered from the virus since the last update.

But the number of active cases is down from the 31 logged in Tuesday’s update when the first case of the Omicron variant was announced.

None of the victims is in hospital. A total of four new infections were found in the latest batch of 3,529 test results. All were said to have come in from overseas.

Fully vaccinated people accounted for 95 percent of the active cases, officials said.

Bermuda has recorded a total of 5,764 COVID-19 cases since March of last year with 106 people dying.

CMC