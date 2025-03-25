Belize man charged with rape of US tourist in San Pedro

San Pedro police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old Belize man with rape following an alleged assault on a U.S. tourist.

The accused, Oscar Noe Nal, was formally charged on March 23 after the victim reported the incident to authorities. According to police, the woman and her brother had been socializing at Wayo’s Bar and Grill on the night of March 20, where they met Nal, who introduced himself as “Omar.”

After leaving the bar around 3:00 a.m. on March 21, the woman took a ride with Nal, who drove her to a secluded gazebo over the water, where he allegedly raped her before taking her back to her hotel. The victim reported the assault on March 22, and a medical examination confirmed her injuries.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and later identified Nal, a laborer from the San Mateo area of San Pedro. The victim subsequently identified him in a police lineup, leading to his arrest.

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams addressed the matter, confirming Nal’s court appearance.

“The tourist reported to the police that she and other persons were socializing. They eventually went to a house or a hotel and they hung out there for a little while more. Thereafter she left the hotel along with an individual to go and drive and during that time the individual took her to a location where he had sexual intercourse with her against her will,” Williams stated.

He further emphasized the importance of respecting consent.

“If a woman says no, it is no, and a man must respect that. I was not there with them, but I don’t see no reason why the tourist would lie about him. Certainly, he did something she did not consent to and so she reported it to the police, and we took the necessary action that we should take. It is going to be a matter later for the judge and jury to decide.”

Nal remains in custody as the investigation continues.