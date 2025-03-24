Belize Health Minister Kevin Bernard defends Cuban medical missions

Belize’s Minister of Health and Wellness, Kevin Bernard, has reaffirmed his support for the Cuban medical missions, aligning himself with other Caribbean leaders who have spoken out in defense of the program.

His remarks follow declarations by Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley and St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, both of whom have said they are willing to risk losing their U.S. visas over their support for Cuban medical professionals.

The controversy stems from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s allegations that some countries exploit Cuban health workers. The U.S. has announced plans to revoke visas of foreign government officials whose countries employ Cuban doctors and nurses. Rubio stated that Washington is expanding a Cuba-related visa restriction policy targeting “forced labour linked to the Cuban labour export programme.”

“This expanded policy applies to current or former Cuban government officials, and other individuals, including foreign government officials, who are believed to be responsible for, or involved in, the Cuban labour export programme, particularly Cuba’s overseas medical missions,” Rubio stated.

Caribbean leaders, including the prime ministers of Antigua and Barbuda, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago, have publicly supported the Cuban initiative. Grenada’s Foreign Minister Joseph Andall has also reinforced his country’s “legal, moral, and ethical obligation” to stand by Cuba, warning against opportunistic or transactional relations with Havana.

- Advertisement -

Mottley strongly refuted claims that engaging Cuban healthcare professionals amounted to human trafficking. Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith reaffirmed that Jamaica’s Cuban medical missions are “not an example of trafficking.”

Minister Bernard dismissed concerns over potential visa repercussions, stating that his primary focus remains on the well-being of Belizeans.

“I’m a Belizean first. My priority is my country and my people,” Bernard said. “Whether or not I travel to the U.S. is far from the most important issue in my life. As a minister, my focus is to ensure that Belizeans continue to benefit from the work we are doing as a government.”

He added that Belize’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to clarify the matter with U.S. officials. Bernard also called for a broader examination of the role Cuban medical professionals play in the region, emphasizing that their contributions extend beyond the Caribbean to Latin America and even Africa.

The Cuban Medical Brigade has been serving Belize for 34 years, providing critical healthcare services across the country.