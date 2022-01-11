Barbados welcomes over 2,000 foreigners under Welcome Stamp Program

A program to encourage more visitors Barbados in the wake of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,has seen more than 2,000 approvals.

The 12-month Welcome Stamp Program is geared at diversifying the island’s tourism product, attract a new type of visitor and generate foreign exchange.

The government said as at December 31, 2021, 3,257 applications were received, with 2,163 approved.

It said data showed that the foreign nationals taking advantage of the program are from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Nigeria and India.

“From the applications received, 65 per cent were from individuals and 35 per cent from families. A further breakdown of the statistics revealed that 62 per cent of the applicants were male, while 38 per cent were females,” a government statement said.

It said those applying under the program have occupations in fields ranging from technology and communication to marketing; finance; manufacturing; education and training; law and public administration.

The Remote Employment Act 2020-2023 allows for the Welcome Stamp to be renewed, fees to be paid, and for the renewal of the stamp itself for those persons who have been resident in Barbados under the program for one year.

The government has not shared details on the revenue collected under the scheme to date.

