Bahamas Opposition Leader Critical of New Government’s Response to COVID

The leader of the Bahamas opposition Free National Movement (FNM), Dr. Hubert Minnis, is calling on the new government of Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis to “articulate and execute comprehensive public health measures” as he criticized the new administration of leading “a disastrous, incompetent and chaotic” response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Last weekend, the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed 689 new cases, pushing to 21,978 COVID-19 cases since March 2020. The country also reported 626 deaths.

In a statement, Minnis, whose FNM administration lost the September 16 general elections by a 32-7 margin, Minnis said the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government’s response is “uncaring and indifferent to the pain and suffering of those who are getting sick and their families.

“As he did in opposition, Prime Minister Philip Davis clearly does not have an understanding of nor a plan as to how to respond to the deadly virus, as more Bahamians are dying daily from the virus,” said Minnis, a medical practitioner.

“With mounting deaths, outbreaks on various islands and the Bahamian public frightened that the number of cases may increase in the near future, the government has failed to articulate and execute comprehensive public health measures.

“The PLP promised that it had a plan and a way forward on the pandemic. Tragically, there is no plan as promised. They do not have a way forward.”

Minnis said that his administration had sought to bring balance by saving and protecting lives and livelihoods and that it had “quickly put in place comprehensive measures to limit outbreaks on the Family Islands.

“We also regularly reported to the country through national addresses, press conferences and press statements. What is the current government’s strategy to deal with outbreaks throughout the Family Islands? What is the capacity for airlift if the number of severe cases increases significantly throughout the Family Islands?”

Minnis is calling on his successor to address the country on the measures his administration will take “to remedy a variety of matters related to the pandemic”.

