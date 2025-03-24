NewsCaribbeanAntigua & Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda PM says US tariffs on Chinese-built ships will impact economy

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne
Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne.
By Joanne Clark

Antigua’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has voiced concerns over the potential economic fallout from a proposed United States levy on Chinese-built ships operating in US ports. The measure, introduced by the United States Trade Representative, would impose fines of up to US$1.5 million on China-made vessels or fleets that include Chinese-manufactured ships.

Speaking on his weekly radio program over the weekend, Browne revealed that his administration has been discussing the matter in cabinet meetings for several weeks, fearing a significant economic impact on the twin-island nation.

“An analysis has been done, and we have been advised that shipping a container could increase by about US$3,000 to US$4,000,” Browne explained. “If that happens, we are looking at an increase in prices of between eight and 10 per cent, which would be extremely inflationary, especially given the current elevated inflation rate of approximately 4.5 per cent. This could push inflation to as high as 12 or 14 per cent.”

The issue has also garnered attention at the regional level. Guyanese President Irfaan Ali noted that CARICOM leaders discussed the matter during a recent emergency virtual meeting with the Regional Private Sector Organisation.

“The US is an important partner, and the Regional Private Sector will be engaging in discussions with American officials, including the Secretary of State,” Ali stated. “Additionally, CARICOM’s Chair will seek a meeting with the White House to discuss these challenges and foster better understanding between the parties.”

- Advertisement -

Browne warned that the proposed levy could have a devastating effect on Antigua and Barbuda’s economy and consumers. He indicated that his government is considering a range of options in response, should the measure take effect.

He also revealed that CARICOM has asked Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the current chair of the 15-member regional bloc, to write to US President Donald Trump outlining the severe impact the move could have on the Caribbean, warning that it could “literally destabilize the region.”

“What we are asking for is a ‘carve-out’ under the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI),” Browne explained. “One of the CBI’s objectives is to ensure economic and social stability in the region. The United States should be concerned about its ‘third border’ to the south and mitigate any unintended consequences of its policies.”

While emphasizing that the region does not wish to be entangled in geopolitical disputes between the US and China, Browne stressed that where policies affect the Caribbean, Washington must be engaged. He reiterated that regional leaders believe CARICOM states should receive favorable consideration.

CARICOM leaders are scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jamaica on Wednesday to further discuss the issue.

 

 

More Stories

Jamaican rum

The legal fight over what makes Jamaican rum truly Jamaican

Rum is more than just a drink in Jamaica—it's a deep part of the island’s culture and identity, with a history dating back to...
Canada Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly

Canada imposes sanctions on three Haitians over security concerns

Canada has imposed sanctions on three Haitian individuals accused of undermining peace, security, and stability in Haiti, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on...
Venezuelan Military Incursion in Guyana's Waters Raises Alarm

Guyana’s President raises concerns over potential US tariffs on Chinese ships

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali has voiced concern over U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on ships and vessels manufactured in China, warning...
Nigerian-Canadian Jurist Dr. Chile Eboe-Osuji CCJ

Nigerian-Canadian Jurist Dr. Chile Eboe-Osuji appointed to CCJ

The Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC) has appointed Dr. Chile Eboe-Osuji, a distinguished jurist from Nigeria and Canada, as a judge of...
JetBlue airplane

JetBlue and Spirit considering resuming flights to Cap-Haïtien in Haiti

Haiti’s air travel landscape may soon see a shift, as JetBlue Airways (B6) and Spirit Airlines (NK) are “considering” resuming flights to Cap-Haïtien’s Hugo...
Warren Newby

Warren Newby wins JLP selection for Clarendon North Western as Jamaica prepares for elections

As Jamaica gears up for general elections due by September this year, former senator Warren Newby has emerged as the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP)...
Guyana France

France to open embassy in Guyana in September

France is set to open its embassy in Guyana this September, a move aimed at deepening economic cooperation and strengthening diplomatic ties between the...
Belize Health Minister Kevin Bernard

Belize Health Minister Kevin Bernard defends Cuban medical missions

Belize’s Minister of Health and Wellness, Kevin Bernard, has reaffirmed his support for the Cuban medical missions, aligning himself with other Caribbean leaders who...
mass deportation legal status

US ends legal staus for over 500,000 Cuban, Haitian, and other migrants

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday that it is revoking humanitarian parole (or legal staus) for approximately 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans,...
Mark Golding PNP

Jamaica’s opposition leader Mark Golding says he has renounced UK citizenship

According to The Gleaner, Opposition Leader and People’s National Party (PNP) president Mark Golding has allegedly provided documents to confirm his renunciation of British...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaican rum

The legal fight over what makes Jamaican rum truly Jamaican

Skip to content