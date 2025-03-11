Antigua and Barbuda launches 2025 Carnival with ‘Itz A Vibe’ theme

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is inviting revelers from around the world to experience the 2025 Antigua Carnival, set to take place from July 25 to August 5. With the electrifying theme “Itz A Vibe,” this year’s edition promises an unforgettable celebration of music, mas, and culture.

As one of the Caribbean’s premier summer festivals, Antigua Carnival continues to attract increasing numbers of visitors, with rising airlift capacity, hotel bookings, and event attendance reported each year.

“Carnival is one of Antigua and Barbuda’s biggest tourism events, drawing thousands of visitors who come not only for the mas but for the warmth of our people and authentic experiences,” said The Honourable Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment. “From the music to the mas, to our 365 award-winning beaches, Antigua Carnival 2025 provides an amazingly immersive summer vacation.”

Beyond its vibrant celebrations, Antigua Carnival plays a key role in the country’s cultural identity and economy. The Honourable Daryll Matthew, Minister Responsible for Creative Industries, emphasized its importance:

“Antigua Carnival is more than just another festival; it’s the heartbeat of our culture, the fuel for our creative industries, and a major economic driver. It unites us as a people and showcases Antigua and Barbuda to the world through our music, mas, and revelry. In 2025, ‘Itz A Vibe’ is more than just a theme—it’s our promise to deliver an unforgettable experience.”

What to Expect at Antigua Carnival 2025

Revelers can look forward to an exciting lineup of new updates and enhanced experiences, as confirmed by Ambassador Elizabeth Makhoul, Chair of the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission. “The Festivals Commission has already begun engaging key stakeholders to ensure that Antigua Carnival 2025 is bigger and better. We are implementing exciting changes and major improvements that will enhance the overall product and experience for revelers, visitors, and supporters alike.”

Here’s a preview of the must-attend events during the two-week-long celebration:

🔹 T-Shirt Mas (July 26) – A vibrant street parade to kick off the festivities.

🔹 Jaycees Queen Show (July 28) – A showcase of elegance, poise, and regional talent.

🔹 Soca Monarch (August 3) – A high-energy competition featuring Antigua and Barbuda’s top soca artists.

🔹 Burning Flames 40th Anniversary Celebration (July 30) – A special event honoring the legendary Caribbean band.

🔹 Melting Pot (July 31) – A concert featuring some of the Caribbean’s biggest music stars.

🔹 Watch Night (August 1) – A cultural evening filled with drumming, iron band performances, and reflections on history and resilience.

🔹 Panorama (August 2) – The sweet sounds of steelpan take center stage in an intense musical showdown.

🔹 J’ouvert (August 4) – An early morning celebration with paint, powder, and nonstop music.

🔹 Monday Mas & Parade of Bands (August 4 & 5) – Spectacular costumes, electrifying energy, and revelers bringing the streets to life.

🔹 Last Lap (August 5) – A grand finale street party in St. John’s City.

With nonstop celebrations, pulsating rhythms, and vibrant cultural displays, Antigua Carnival 2025 is set to be the ultimate summer festival experience. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a returning reveler, “Itz A Vibe” is an invitation to dance, celebrate, and create unforgettable memories in paradise.