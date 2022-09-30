Three Adult-Only Hotels to Visit in Jamaica

In June, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett indicated that 2022 will be a historic year for the country’s tourism sector, with record arrivals.

It seems Jamaica is a popular destination for revenge travel – an unofficial term that has been created to define the increase in post-pandemic travel as people make up for lost travel time.

For adults who want a getaway without the chaos of children, here are three fairly new adult-only, all-inclusive hotels that are worth considering for your next trip to Jamaica.

Excellence Oyster Bay, Jamaica

Though Excellence officially opened in 2018, it’s just gaining traction among travelers, which may be in part due to its TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award in 2021.

Excellence Oyster Bay in Montego Bay, is just 30 minutes from the Sangster International Airport, nestled between the mangrove lagoons and crystal blue-green waters of the bay.

Guests can enjoy a variety of exciting and enriching classes, from yoga to cooking, plus water sports and excursions for active vacationers. Of course, there are plenty of opportunities to lounge by the pool, dine in a variety of restaurants for every taste, or indulge in spa treatments.

The property is one of five adult-only, all-inclusive hotels in the Caribbean under the Excellence Resorts portfolio.

Ocean Cliff Hotel Negril, Jamaica

Formerly the Spa Retreat Hotel, Ocean Cliff Hotel was officially reopened with a launch event in March 2022.

The boutique, adult-only resort consists of 18 air-conditioned handcrafted stone cottages, located on the waterside cliffs of Negril’s famous West End. It’s adjoining restaurant, Blue Mahoe, is a full-service, farm-to-table dining experience. The resort also features an ocean-fed pool, sunset bar, pool deck for sunbathing with ladder access for ocean swimming and snorkeling, and an open concept spa.

Ocean Eden Bay Falmouth, Jamaica

The Ocean Eden Bay is a new five-star resort for adults only, which officially opened in November 2021. Located in Coral Spring, in Falmouth, the hotel sits on the seaside beside its family friendly sister property, Ocean Coral Spring.

Known for its beautiful design, Ocean Eden Bay features modern rooms, a large swimming pool and a wide range of dining options. Guests who book the Ocean Eden Bay will have full access to the services and amenities of the adjacent Ocean Coral Spring resort.

Ocean Eden Bay is 40 minutes from Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay. The property is owned by H10 Hotels, a Spanish hotel chain with operations in Spain, Mexico, parts of Europe and the Caribbean.