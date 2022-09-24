Ocean Eden Bay & Ocean Coral Spring Commitment to the Environment

Ocean Eden Bay and its adjoining sister property, Ocean Coral Spring, both located along the beach in Coral Spring, near Falmouth, recently announced their commitment to environmental practices across both properties.

The all-inclusive, five-star hotels were opened in 2019 and 2021, and arguably is one of Jamaica’s most beautifully designed resorts to date. Both locations are owned by H10 Hotels, a Spanish hotel chain with operations in Spain, Mexico, parts of Europe and the Caribbean.

This summer H10 Hotels implemented its Stay Green, the Sustainability Plan developed by the company, as a result of its commitment to the environment and society, in order to drive and promote responsible tourism in all its locations, including Jamaica.

2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

With this new Stay Green plan, H10 Hotels contributes to the goals of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development established by the United Nations, and the European Green Deal, established in the European Climate Law of the European Union, which promotes the efficient and competitive use of resources, with the aim of achieving greenhouse gas emission neutrality by 2050.

The Stay Green plan also aligns its activity with the Biosphere Sustainable methodology, granted by the Responsible Tourism Institute (RTI), an international non-profit organization that transmits the objectives set out in the summits and letters of the United Nations to all agents in the sector.

Under the new mandate, Ocean Eden Bay, Ocean Coral Spring and all the H10 Hotels have begun to implement practices for environmental change in the areas of zero carbon footprint, sustainable water management, responsible consumption, and social commitment.

The Stay Green contemplates various actions designed to promote the responsible use of water, as well as to minimize the impact of the company’s activity on aquatic environments.

Reduce & Reuse

For this purpose, the actions already implemented in recent years are reinforced, such as the reduction of the flow of taps and showers in all the chain’s establishments, the replacement of machinery for more water-efficient options, the search for alternatives in gardening to reduce irrigation needs, as well as the optimization of processes to ensure savings in water consumption.

With the aim of protecting the natural environment and reducing the environmental impact of the waste generated, the company promotes responsible consumption with projects such as the removal of plastics in its establishments, the reduction of waste generated and the promotion of green mobility.

With the initiatives launched in recent years, the company has significantly reduced the use of plastic in its establishments, stopping the consumption of 2.5 million bottles and six million cups of this material annually. In place of these plastic containers, the company makes reusable water bottles available to guests that can be refilled in the osmosis water dispensers installed in its hotels.

In the area of food waste, in order to minimize losses and waste in the restaurant service, the company has optimized the planning and production of food, in addition to conducting exhaustive controls on the production of organic waste generated every day during the guests’ meals.

Objectives to be achieved by 2030

With the presentation of Stay Green, H10 Hotels consolidates its strategic sustainability plan and faces its environmental and social commitment for the 2021-2030 period. The main objectives to be achieved are reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75 percent and water consumption by 20 percent, with respect to the 2010 indicators; reduce the impact of its activity on aquatic environments; reduce the volume of waste generated by 25 percent over 2021 levels; promote social projects in local communities and generate a positive culture in the organization that favors the learning and development of its employees and collaborators.