Love and Harmony Cruise Day 1 Made its Mark, Day 2 Highly Anticipated

Close to 2000 Caribbean party lovers counted themselves lucky as they enjoyed day one of the 2022 edition of the Love and Harmony cruise. On Saturday, the Holland America’s MS Nieuw Amsterdam departed Fort Lauderdale en route to Jamaica. The ship is expected to reach Ocho Rios, Jamaica, at 11 am on Monday after spending a day at sea Sunday. Its next stop after Ocho Rios is The Bahamas, and then it’s homebound to Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale, on April 7th.

Before boarding, guests had to join a long line to get tested for COVID 19, and a little “Jamaican time” was added to the departure schedule. However, guests who spoke with CNW did not mind the wait as plenty of food, drinks, and a lively departure party kept them happy and entertained.

Errington and Yolanda Lindo were two happy voyagers who got this once-a-year opportunity to see some of the biggest Reggae acts on a cruise. It was even more special for them as it is their 25th wedding anniversary this year. “We wanted something fun and excited to do, and this was an easy choice because we were here in 2018,” they said.

Althea and her daughters are from Trinidad, and she had been on the 2019 edition of the cruise. It is her 6oth birthday, and she considered herself “very fortunate” to be celebrating her special birthday with her children on the Love and Harmony cruise. “I loved it in 2019 and thought it would be an amazing birthday present,” she said.

Novellette, Vivine, Jackie, Angella, and Andrea made the trip from Queens, New York, to experience the live entertainment and fun that has been a feature of the cruise since it started. Andrea is the only one who is not a first-timer, and she is looking forward to a “great time and the food from the Jamaican chef” onboard. All five ladies are excited to see their favorite artiste Beres Hammond, who is scheduled to grace the stage on April 5 at the “All-White” concert.

The type of crowd on the cruise cuts across all age groups, with a significant majority of middle-agers. We also found many couples, some of whom used the cruise for bonding, and friends who wanted to enhance their camaraderie.

Orville and Odette are married, and they are looking forward to the performances of Buju Banton, Beres Hammond, and comedian Major Hype. He emphasized that only one thing is nicer than Beres – “More Beres,” which brought out a loud laugh from the table, including their married friends Ordale and Juline.

Both have been on Love and Harmony cruise on three other occasions. Juline said the previous cruises were funfilled, and they are looking forward to the various activities and performers. “It was always enjoyable, and we yearn for that year after year. That is why we come back,” she emphasized. She is looking forward to Nadine Sutherland, Buju Banton, and Beenie Man. Her husband knew Buju Banton from all-age school and is anticipating a good show from his “favorite artiste.”

The highlight of day one, however belongs to the “Sweet Dreams Lingerie Party.” A massive crowd jammed the 11th-floor entertainment room and was thoroughly entertained by a crew of highly talented DJs. The ladies paraded their best sleep-time outfits with mature tastes, as they skillfully danced their souls away until the early hours of Sunday morning.

With day one out of the way, the anticipation is high and swelling for what is in store for day two. Food and drinks are plenty, and with people having no time or cause to question their appetite, the organizers may be trying to send a subtle health message on day two.

Today guests will be exposed to “Soca Fitness Cardio & Core Balster Strength Training.” Cruisers will also get a chance to demonstrate their domino skills, and for those who can handle the hoops, basketball will be on the agenda. A flag party will show the true colors of the people on board today as well.

The evening entertainment package will see top-notch comedian Majah Hype adding more exercise to the laughing muscles. Three of Jamaica’s most prominent singers will be in action tonight when Coco Tea, Wayne Wonder, and Nadine Sutherland grace the stage with their culture and lovers’ rock music repertoire. Later in the night, Nadine and Wayne will host the 80s and 90’s party.

Day two at sea should be another fantastic experience for cruisers, which is highly anticipated.