Love and Harmony Cruise Returns With Mega Line Up 

After a dim and lengthy two years locked down, with few to no recreational options and a ban of sailing for US vessels, the world-famous Love and Harmony cruise is back for 2022! This April 2nd through April 7th, the producers of Love and Harmony are proud to return to the high seas with a sold-out vessel, bringing back the world-class experience that has been the source of their success. Love and Harmony cruise set to depart Fort Lauderdale via the luxurious The MS Nieuw Amsterdam, to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and then to Nassau, Bahamas.

The news of this cruise’s return can be likened to the yearning to sail and party again; the wait is finally over, and Love and Harmony is back with highly anticipated voyagers, set to sail. With a lineup of multi-award-winning artists such as Beres Hammond, Buju Banton, Beenie Man, Wayne Wonder, Cocoa Tea, Nadine Sutherland, Edwin Yearwood, and Majah Hype, it promises to be well worth the wait.

Breaking boundaries of traditional cruising, Love and Harmony Cruise has rapidly become stellar in global themed cruise travel by offering a wide variety of award-winning entertainment, dining options as well as a range of accommodations with the freedom and flexibility that comes with a luxury cruise ship, surrounded by the Caribbean Sea. For the fourth voyage, Love and Harmony will set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida aboard The MS Nieuw Amsterdam and embark on its journey to Ocho Rios, Jamaica paired with a maiden voyage to Nassau, Bahamas.

For a long time, the concept of the luxury cruise was simply a rest and relaxation endeavor. But the Love and Harmony cruise is one of the few top-tier experiences that take the trip from run of the mill to one of a kind. Not only will patrons have the option of an action-packed trip filled with fun activities, but they can also look forward to partaking, shoulder to shoulder with their favorite celebrities. Just imagine, a basketball session with Beenie Man, or a domino session with Beres Hammond as your doubles partner. Nowhere else on earth is this possible as it will be on the Love and Harmony cruise. Activities will abound for all sizes and ages from celebrity-studded activities including Domino tournaments, basketball competition, Soccer tournaments, Pajama party, Masquerade ball, 90s Party, Comedy Show, Karaoke

With an outstanding mix of one of the world’s most prestigious high seas tours, the best dining experience on sea, and some of the world’s most thrilling performance acts; Love and Harmony pride themselves in a well-rounded Caribbean experience. The menus include some of the most famous delicacies from the Caribbean traditional palette (Oxtail, Curry Dishes, Ackee and saltfish, fry dumplings, porridge, etc) to a quick bite to eat, a fun family meal, or an intimate gastronomic dinner, you’ll be left more than satisfied. This is not just a cruise, it’s the experience of leisure, passion, and recreation that we all aspire to and that motivates our efforts to achieve a financial gain in the darkest times.

“Love and Harmony Cruise promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience, bringing people together with a community of like-minded enthusiasts, creating lasting memories, and enjoying unparalleled access to their favorite superstars,” says Ronnie Tomlinson, publicist.