Fenty Beauty confirms Jamaica launch with exclusive rollout in April

fenty beauty Rihanna Jamaica
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaican beauty lovers, the wait is over—Fenty Beauty is officially coming to the island. Rihanna’s globally acclaimed beauty brand announced today that its products will be available in Jamaica starting April 10, with an exclusive rollout at Fontana Pharmacy locations in Waterloo and Fairview.

The confirmation came via an Instagram post from Fenty Beauty, which read: “We heard you, fam! @BadGalRiri is bringin’ Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin to Jamaica! Shop exclusively at @Fontana_Pharmacy Waterloo on 4/10 and Fairview on 4/12 🇯🇲.” The brand also posted a video featuring Rihanna holding a Fenty Beauty product, her nails painted with the Jamaican flag—a nod to the island’s highly anticipated addition to the Fenty family.


This announcement follows Rihanna’s revelation last November during an exclusive event in Barbados, where she officially launched Fenty Beauty across the Caribbean. At the time, the brand announced its expansion to several regional markets, including Antigua, the Bahamas, Aruba, Bermuda, Cayman, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and St. Maarten. However, Jamaica was notably absent from the initial rollout, leaving many local fans disappointed and vocal about their desire for the brand’s presence on the island.

Rihanna, however, reassured Jamaican fans that their time would come. “Coming home is always a pleasure and coming home for something like this is monumental,” she said during the Barbados launch. “And guess what? We bout to tear the rest of the Caribbean up. Everybody is waiting. Jamaica, I’m so sorry I’m not there yet, but I’m coming your way and you’re gonna have something special too.”

Fenty Beauty, which first launched in 2017, is known for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, offering a wide range of makeup and skincare products designed for all skin tones. Since then, the brand has expanded into haircare and continues to be a trailblazer in the beauty industry.

With the official confirmation of Jamaica’s inclusion, fans can now mark their calendars for April 10 and 12 to get their hands on the highly sought-after Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products at Fontana Pharmacy.

 

