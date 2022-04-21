Cayman Islands: A Dream Getaway for Divers & Ocean Lovers

With some of the coolest coral in the Caribbean, wicked wrecks, and devilishly deep drop-offs, the Cayman Islands rank among the world’s top destinations for diving and snorkeling. More than 350 dive sites offer the delight of getting up close and personal with beautiful marine life.

Shipwreck Spots

There are two shipwrecks off the shores of Cayman Brac, including the MV Captain Keith Tibbetts; Grand Cayman also has several shipwrecks off its shores, including one deliberate one.

On September 30, 1994. the USS Kittiwake was decommissioned and struck from the Naval Vessel Register. In November 2008, her ownership was transferred for an undisclosed amount to the government of the Cayman Islands, which had decided to sink the Kittiwake in June 2009 to form a new artificial reef off Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman. Following several delays, the ship was finally scuttled according to plan in 2011.

The Kittiwake has become a dynamic environment for marine life. While visitors are not allowed to take anything, there are endless sights. Each of the five decks of the ship offers squirrelfish, rare sponges, Goliath groupers, urchins, and more. Experienced and beginner divers are invited to swim around the Kittiwake.

Art Installations

Cayman Islands’ underwater world has some of the most spectacular art you’ll see. A magical scene comes alive at Sunset Reef, off Grand Cayman, where you can find a 9-ft bronze mermaid sculpture called Amphitrite (named after the wife of Poseidon, the great god and protector of the sea). The sculpture was created by Canadian sculptor and avid SCUBA enthusiast, Simon Morris, and installed in 2000. Amphitrite is actually the second of her kind. In 1989, the first statue, named the Emerald Princess, was placed in the waters of Powell River, British Columbia, Canada.

Vibrant Reefs

There are plenty of healthy reefs in Cayman that will entice divers. Those to the west of Grand Cayman are especially rich, as are the abundant reefs of Little Cayman’s Jackson’s Bight, where you can marvel at an ever-changing kaleidoscope of marine life.