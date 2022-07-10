The Temple in the Sea is a Hindu mandir in Waterloo, Carapichaima, Trinidad and Tobago. This Hindu temple is regarded as a National Treasure to Trinidad and Tobago. An Indian laborer, Seedas Sadhu, had constructed the first temple in 1947. It was demolished because it was built on MacMillan Park, private property belonging to Tate and Lyle Limited, one of the leading sugar companies. Sadhu was sent to prison. He subsequently decided to build the temple in the sea. It took him 25 years to build singlehanded with only his bicycle to transport materials. This temple is on a man-made island and is connected to the mainland by a pedestrian causeway. Images and murtis of Ganesh, Siddartha, and other Hindu deities are displayed in an exquisite manner.

This Hindu temple was built through perseverance and strength. The Temple in the Sea, also known as The Waterloo Temple is an octagonal- shaped colorful structure. This Hindu Temple in Trinidad is a testament of one man’s love of Hinduism.

- Advertisement -

Flags and statues adorn the temple’s perimeter. Before entering, you must remove your shoes because once inside, you are on holy ground. The beauty of reverence is reflected in the well-crafted murtis of Lord Hanuman, Lord Ganesh, Lord Shiva and Mother Durga and flowers adorned around them.

In 1994, the government at the time helped finish the temple in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the coming of Indians to the country. A pier was added to ensure the Waterloo Temple could easily be accessed during high tide. To this day, Hindu devotees use it for worship and religious ceremonies.