Places to Visit in Hanover Jamaica

Located on the northwestern tip of the island is Hanover, a sleepy town often forgotten by tourists. Though Hanover is not one of Jamaica’s major tourist areas, the parish is home to several large hotels, including the Grand Palladium resort and spa. Sharing a border with Westmoreland also means that many locals and tourists often drive through the parish to get to Negril. If you’re ever passing through Hanover, check out these attractions.

Chukka at Sandy Bay

Journey into the hills of Hanover, where you’ll find the perfect combination of land and water at Chukka Sandy Bay. With picturesque views from the hills to the tranquil and refreshingly cool water of the magnificent Great River, this outpost is the perfect place for adventurers and nature lovers. Sit back and relax as you make your way down the river on a beautiful hand-crafted bamboo raft, while a certified raft captain teaches you about the history of the land and the many wonders that Jamaica has to offer. You can also choose to partake in various activities like Catamaran cruises, ocean-view trails for horseback and off-roading and jungle expeditions. The 160-acre property also has an ocean-side restaurant and bar, infinity pool and two beaches.

Kool Runnings

Although advertised as being in Negril, this major waterpark is actually located in Hanover, close to the border between the two parishes. As the largest waterpark in Jamaica, Kool Runnings has a variety of activities for guests including waterslides and tubing. But the adventures are not just in the water – there is also go-kart racing and paintball.

Rhodes Hall Plantation

Around ten kilometers northeast of Negril, this picturesque 220-hectare fruit-and-coconut plantation backs a small, attractive beach where hot mineral springs bubble up. Numerous attractions are on offer here, from a walking tour through the pristine coastal mangroves in search of crocodiles and excursions to a nearby Arawak cave, to horseback rides through the lush, hilly countryside and glass-bottom-boat outings to the offshore reef for snorkeling.

Fort Charlotte

Commanding the entrance to Lucea Harbor is the well-kept 18th-century Fort Charlotte, constructed in 1745 and renamed in 1778 to honor George III’s Queen Charlotte. (Prior to that year, it was listed as Lucea Fort.) It was erected in defense of the harbor and stands on a peninsula overlooking the sea channel. The War Office in Britain transferred the barracks and Fort Charlotte in 1862, as a gift to the Executive Committee of Jamaica.