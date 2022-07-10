Mighty Diamonds Will Continue to Shine

The Mighty Diamonds remained Jamaica’s one of the most prolific reggae groups for over 70 years, recording one album a year until the 90s, fusing rocksteady, soul, and Rastafarian elements. Though devout Rastafarians, their messages of spirituality and politics were mixed with romance.

The group started in 1969 in Trench Town, Kingston, home of Bob Marley. From the beginning, the group included Pat “Lloyd” Ferguson as Judge Diamond, lead vocalist Tabby Diamond and harmony singer Fitzroy Simpson, Bunny Diamond.

They are best known for their debut album Right Time. Shaw was the group’s lead vocalist, with Fitzroy ‘Bunny’ Simpson and ‘Lloyd’ Judge Ferguson providing harmony vocals. The ‘Diamond’ was added to the names of the members of the group over the years. The group is known for classic songs such as Pass the Kutchie and I Need a Roof.

Pass the Kutchie, written by Ferguson and Simpson became an international hit twice, when it was first released on their 1982 album Changes and again when it was covered by Musical Youth with altered lyrics to remove the drug reference and was released as Pass the Dutchie.

Their smooth harmonies and choreographed stage show were inspired by Motown vocal groups of the 1960s, The Temptations, The Impressions as well as Jamaican rock steady artistes, John Holt and Ken Boothe.

Whether performing love songs or protest anthems, the Mighty Diamonds exhibited an emotional commitment that stands out even today, and their debut album, Right Time, is still regarded as one of the finest roots reggae albums of all time.

Over a decade, the Diamonds released over 40 albums; 1978’s Stand Up for Your Judgement, 1979’s Tell Me What’s Wrong, and the most acclaimed 1979’s Deeper Roots.

Tragedy struck in March and April of this year when two of the group’s members lost their lives within days of each other. Shaw, 67, was slain in a drive-by shooting in Jamaica on March 29. Simpson died three days later, on April 1, at the age of 71, after a struggle with diabetes.

In an interview with Rolling Stones Magazine, Mighty Diamonds former manager, Copeland Forbes questioned the senselessness of the shooting and reminisced on the group’s legacy. He said, “Tabby had a special voice, he could sing anything, ballads, jazz, and he was one of the nicest people, so I am trying to come to grips with what has happened. May he and Bunny’s souls rest in peace; they are going to be missed, but the Diamonds are forever.”

The Mighty Diamonds has received several local and international honors.

The group was bestowed the Order of Distinction in the Officer Class in 2021 on Jamaica’s 59th anniversary of independence.