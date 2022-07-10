MARACAS BAY TRINIDAD

Probably the most popular beach in Trinidad is Maracas Bay on the north coast, a winding 30-minute drive along the mountainside from the capital city, Port-of-Spain. Unlike many of the northern beaches of Trinidad, Maracas Bay is protected by a deep bay. Visitors enjoy the panoramic vistas of the palm-fringed beach with its energetic waves.

Maracas Bay is never empty. Its beauty – off white sand, palm trees, and blue-green waters – attracts beach lovers to this crescent coastline which stretches over a mile. If you are traveling from Port of Spain via the west the journey is about 10 miles from the capital from the east traveling through San Juan and via Santa Cruz, the trip may take just under an hour. From either direction stone pillars are the landmarks that welcome you to the North Coast Road.

Once you reach this palm-fringed strip of golden sand, enjoy the sun on the shore, take a refreshing swim in the sea, paddle in the blue-green waves or choose a more adventurous activity. The majestic waves, with an average height of 3 feet, make it an ideal place for body or board surfing. The expanse of beach is diverse and able to accommodate the nature lover, the private sunbather, or the sightseer who just loves beautiful views, of course, if you love swimming in the warmth of the Caribbean sea this is your spot.

- Advertisement -

Known as the home of bake and shark, no visit to Maracas Bay is complete without a trip to a bake and shark vendor. The delicious sandwiches are fried bread filled with seasoned fried fillets, vegetables, fruit, and an assortment of condiments ranging from sweet to very spicy.