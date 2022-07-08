Jamaican Christmas Cake Recipe

By Chef Minna Lafortune

Christmas is an all-time favorite holiday in Jamaica and the love for the season is equally tied to the love for Christmas cake. Loaded with nuts and dried fruit, and of course, Jamaican rum or wine, this festive dessert is at the heart of the Caribbean holiday season – a dark, rich fruit cake for wine and fruit lovers!

Soak the following ingredients in rum and wine mixture for one month.

Or steam all ingredients in rum and wine mixture in the microwave for 4 to 6 minutes. Cool mixture to room temperature.

2 lbs. raisins,

1 lb. prunes, (chopped)

2 lbs. currants,

½ bottle port wine

½ bottle Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum

To make cake use the following:

3 tsp cinnamon powder

2 tsp nutmeg

2 tsp all spice

2 tsp salt

3 tsp baking powder

3 cups baking flour

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 tsp grated rind of 1 lime or lemon

1 lb. butter

2 cups sugar

4 tbsp browning (make your own or buy it in the supermarket)

8 eggs

4 tsp rose water

1 cup port wine

3 tsp vanilla essence

Sift together all the dry ingredients. Add breadcrumbs.

Cream butter and sugar in a very large mixing bowl. Add eggs gradually then add lime rind. Add browning. Mix well.

Add 3-4 cups of soaked fruit, stirring in with a large wooden spoon.

Add rose water, vanilla, 1 cup of port wine

Gradually fold in dry ingredients mixture. Mix well. Mixture should be mildly stiff.

Pour mixture into greased baking tins. Cover pans with aluminum foil and bake for about 2 hours in an oven at 350 degrees.

Cakes are done when a butter knife or a toothpick or skewer inserted in center comes out clean.

After you remove cakes from oven sprinkle cake with leftover rum and wine mixture. Keep covered.

Bon Appetite! Merry Christmas!