How to Make Sorrel Drink – Jamaican Style

Growing up in a traditional Jamaican home means that the sorrel drink is always part of Christmas celebrations. The deep-red color of the drink, drawn from the petals of the hibiscus plant, makes it a fitting drink for the festive period.

Even though sorrel can be purchased in the store, there are many Jamaicans, at home and abroad, who prefer to make the delicious drink from scratch. If you are one of these persons, here is the recipe for the Jamaican sorrel drink.

What you will need:

2 lbs sorrel

2 cinnamon sticks

1 ounce ginger

7 pimentos

12 cups water

2 cups sugar

¼ cup white rum

1 cup red wine

Method:

Wash the sorrel to get rid of any debris. Grate the ginger and cinnamon sticks. Add grated ginger, grated cinnamon sticks, pimentos and water in a large steel pot. Boil for 5-10 minutes Add sorrel into the boiling water and let it boil for 3 minutes before turning off the heat. Let the pot with boiling contents settle for 24 hours. Strain well, add sugar, rum and wine Mix well. Allow the mixture to settle for at least a day. Serve chilled.

NB* if you want to preserve the sorrel drink for other occasions throughout the year, put some rice grains in a bottle before pouring in the drink.