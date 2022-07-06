6 Stops in St. James 1 of 6

On Jamaica’s north-west coast is where you’ll find St. James, home to the island’s second city – Montego Bay, and a host of historical attractions. St. James is still considered one of the fastest growing parishes in Jamaica, and an alternative to Kingston. The parish features one of two international airports on the island, plenty of all-inclusive resorts and great beaches. It’s history and geography also position the parish as one of the main tourist towns on the island.

Here are a few places to visit in St James:

Rose Hall Greathouse

This massive old plantation is perhaps St. James’s most popular attraction. The famous great house is tied to the legend of Annie Palmer, the White Witch of Rose Hall.

As the story goes, she was born in 1802 in England, but when she was ten, her family moved to Haiti. Soon after, her parents died of yellow fever. Adopted by a Haitian voodoo priestess, Annie became skilled in the practice of witchcraft. She moved to Jamaica, and married John Palmer, owner of Rose Hall Plantation. The story says Annie murdered Palmer along with two subsequent husbands and still roams the halls of her home.

The mansion was passed down to members of Palmer’s family until it was bought by former Miss USA Michele Rollins and her entrepreneur husband John Rollins in 1977. Rose Hall is now a museum that highlights Rose Hall’s slave history, antique splendor, and original fittings. Rose Hall also offers night tours that focus on the Annie Palmer legend: supposed locations of tunnels, bloodstains, hauntings, and murders.

Bellefield Great House

Bellefield Great House is one of the oldest sugar plantations in Jamaica and has been passed down through 12 generations of the Kerr-Jarrett family. The property has gone through several renovations to replicate the splendor of the sugar estate in previous centuries. A sugar mill is on the estate and the tour of the property includes demonstrations of how sugar is made from cane. Rum tasting and lunch are available and there’s also a restaurant on site.

Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club

Located on the popular tourist street, Gloucester Avenue, popularly known as the Hip Strip is one of the parish’s most famous beaches. The waters at Doctor’s Cave Beach were once said to have healing powers. Although this has hasn’t been confirmed, locals and tourists alike still flock to this beach, especially on a weekend. The beach has a gift shop, and restaurant. Its location within the Montego Bay Marine Park makes it good for snorkeling and glass-bottom boat rides.

Greenwood Great House

The former sugar plantation was once owned by English poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning, whose family once owned all the land from Rose Hall to Falmouth. Highlights of Greenwood include oil paintings of the Barretts, china made for the family by Wedgwood, a library filled with rare books from as early as 1697, fine antique furniture, and a collection of exotic musical instruments. There’s a pub on site as well.

Rocklands Bird Sanctuary

Rocklands is a wonderful place for bird or nature lovers. The property was the home of the late Lisa Salmon, one of Jamaica’s first amateur ornithologists. Here you can sit quietly and feed a variety of birds—including the doctor bird, Jamaica’s national bird.

Harmony Beach Park

Harmony Beach Park was renovated and reopened in 2021 as one of the main attractions in Montego Bay. The newly opened park features a massive beach, an activity center, a jogging trail, a promenade, and shops along the beach, as well as a multipurpose court. It is also now one of the locations for major events like the Jamaica Rum Festival.