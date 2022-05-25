Jamaica Rum Festival moves to Jamaica’s Tourism Capital Montego Bay

The highly anticipated Jamaica Rum Festival, JRF, is back, and this year’s staging will be held in Jamaica’s tourism capital Montego Bay, St. James.

Highlighting the heritage of Jamaica’s rum is the main objective of the fourth staging of the festival and organizers are intent on boosting brand Jamaica by enhancing the culture and great qualities of the island.

The 2022 staging of the JRF is slated to take place on Saturday, June 25 at the Aqueduct in Rose Hall, Montego Bay. The festival will be presented by Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, in partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

The collaborative event will see the support of presenting sponsor Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, and other Jamaican rum brands including the 90-year-old Spirits Pool Association Limited, Hampden Estate, National Rums of Jamaica, Worthy Park Estate, Monymusk Plantation Rums, Rum Fire, Rum Bar, Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, and Kingston 62, which will underscore the unique characteristics of Jamaican rums and the high standards of production which helped shape and refine the manufacturing process.

These brands will be hosting rum tastings and other interactive activities within the space. Patrons of the festival will journey from cane to cocktails as they are exposed to the rum-making process and the unique provenance of Jamaican rums.

The 2022 staging also promises interactive seminars, demonstrations, culturally immersive activities, Jamaican gastronomy, and phenomenal live entertainment from the likes of Capleton, Sanchez, Romaine Virgo, Tessanne Chin and more.

A suite of culturally immersive activities will also be featured during the festival, giving locals and tourists alike a deeper appreciation of Jamaican heritage and culture.

The Jamaica Rum Festival is a celebration of a storied history of Jamaica’s spirit, and growing awareness and appreciation of the unique processes which makes Jamaica’s rums well-regarded worldwide.