By Chef Minna Lafortune

Jamaican Red Peas Soup is a Jamaican favorite and is one of the most common soups that you can find anywhere in Jamaica. From roadside to fine dining, red peas soup is definitely an appetizer for any dish and, if prepared correctly, probably the most delicious. With ingredients like dumplings, sweet potato and beef seasoned with spicy hot scotch bonnet peppers and pimento seeds, you will be sure to ask for seconds. Especially with salted pigtail. Yum!

Ingredients

1lb salted pigtail (cooked and cut in small pieces)

1lb salted beef

4 cups red peas

4 cloves garlic

10 cups water

1 small onion

1 scotch bonnet pepper

2 cups flour (to make dumplings)

2 lbs Yellow Yam

½ lb escallion

5 sprigs thyme

8 pimento seeds

Salt

Method

In a large heavy pot, put all the ingredients except dumplings, yam, and thyme to cook. When the peas and meats are cooked add the dumplings and yellow yam. Cook until all ingredients are fork tender. Add thyme. Add salt if needed. Cook for 5 minutes more. Serve