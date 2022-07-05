fbpx
Jamaica 60RecipesJamaican

Jamaican Red Peas Soup

Andrew Karim
By Andrew Karim

Share This Post

By Chef Minna Lafortune

Jamaican Red Peas Soup is a Jamaican favorite and is one of the most common soups that you can find anywhere in Jamaica. From roadside to fine dining, red peas soup is definitely an appetizer for any dish and, if prepared correctly, probably the most delicious. With ingredients like dumplings, sweet potato and beef seasoned with spicy hot scotch bonnet peppers and pimento seeds, you will be sure to ask for seconds. Especially with salted pigtail. Yum!

Ingredients

  • 1lb salted pigtail (cooked and cut in small pieces)
  • 1lb salted beef
  • 4 cups red peas
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 10 cups water
  • 1 small onion
  • 1 scotch bonnet pepper
  • 2 cups flour (to make dumplings)
  • 2 lbs Yellow Yam
  • ½  lb escallion
  • 5 sprigs thyme
  • 8 pimento seeds
  • Salt

Method

In a large heavy pot, put all the ingredients except dumplings, yam, and thyme to cook. When the peas and meats are cooked add the dumplings and yellow yam. Cook until all ingredients are fork tender. Add thyme. Add salt if needed. Cook for 5 minutes more. Serve

Related Posts

Popular Places to Visit in Portland

The untouched natural beauty of Portland makes it one...

Ten Finalists Chosen for Jamaica’s Festival Song Competition

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia...

Renowned Jamaican Photographer David Muir Releases Photobook to Commemorate “Jamaica 60”

Ten years after the release of his internationally acclaimed...

“Pieces of Jamaica” Exhibition Set to Launch at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

In honor of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence, artists...

Jamaica 60 Festival Song Competition Entry Deadline Extended to March 18

The entry deadline for the Jamaica 60 Festival Song...

Marcus Garvey’s Imperfectly Perfect Legacy

Marcus Garvey is the first and perhaps most controversial...
- Advertisement -spot_img
Previous articleGuyana PCA recommends charges be laid against police officers for murder of Quindon Bacchus

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Guyana PCA recommends charges be laid against police officers for murder of Quindon Bacchus

Guyana PCA recommends charges be laid against police officers for murder...

Click here to view
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
Skip to content