Jamaican Curry Goat

By Chef Minna Lafortune

Goat curry or Curried Goat is a curry dish prepared with goat meat infused with curry powder, originating from the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. The dish is a staple in Caribbean cuisine. If you ask anyone who loves Jamaican food to pick his or her favorite, the Curry Goat would no doubt make an appearance on the list. Jamaican Curry Goat served with white rice is a national staple for family gatherings and large events.

Ingredients



3lbs bone-in goat meat, cut into large chunks

¼ cup vinegar

¼ cup of curry powder

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 large onion, chopped

2 large red bell peppers cut in 1-inch squares

1 tablespoon lemon juice or apple cider vinegar

6 -8 cups beef or vegetable stock or water.

1 Irish potato, peeled and cut into large chunks

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ tsp scotch bonnet pepper

4 sprigs of thyme

6 stalks of escallion chopped



Directions

Mix goat meat and salt and pepper in a large bowl.

Cover and refrigerate for eight hours. (For best flavor, marinate at least 24 hours ahead of cooking.)

Sauté all the seasonings for three minutes in Dutch pot over medium-high heat.

Add curry powder

Add vinegar or lemon juice

Add four cups beef or vegetable stock or water. Allow to boil for one minute.

Add goat meat, to the pot and cover the pot.

Allow meat to cook until tender. If during the cooking process you need to add more stock or water, bring to a boil, again, reduce heat to low and simmer covered until goat meat is partially tender.

Stir in potato, and more seasonings add salt, black pepper, thyme, and scotch bonnet pepper as needed.

Simmer until goat meat is very tender and potato is cooked.

Serve with white rice.