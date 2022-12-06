Christmas Highlight: Jamaican Sorrel

Carols are in full swing and tinsel drapes the town – finally the Christmas holidays have arrived. For many in the Caribbean, it’s a time to go home, visit loved ones, and eat. In Jamaica, we wash down all that Christmas feast with a traditional Jamaican drink called sorrel.

What is it, anyway?

Sorrel is a festive drink that is so commonly associated with the island, that the hibiscus plant it is made from is called “drink agua de Jamaica” in Spanish-speaking countries.

The sorrel fruit is deseeded and boiled along with seasonings you typically associate with savory dishes: ginger, cinnamon, and pimento berries (allspice) all contribute to this drink’s unique flavor.

How to make it

Boil the sorrel for 5-10 minutes before turning the heat off and leaving it to steep overnight – giving time for the flavors to mingle. The next day, strain the mixture and then sweeten it with sugar to taste.

Finally, let’s talk about rum. The rum flavor is deemed a necessary addition, giving a kick to the drink, and deepening its taste. That doesn’t mean we have to exclude any abstaining family members. Christmas is about coming together, after all. Non-alcoholic rum flavoring alternatives work just fine as well.

