Measles resurgence in North America sparks concern for the Caribbean

Bermuda investigating possible case of measles
By Toni-Ann Latty

Public health officials in the U.S. are raising alarms as measles resurges in North America, with rising cases reported in the United States, Canada, and other regions.

This increase has sparked concerns for Caribbean nations, particularly those heavily dependent on tourism, due to the heightened risk of importing the highly contagious virus.

As of February 27, 2025, the United States has reported 164 measles cases across nine states, including Texas, California, and Georgia. Disturbingly, 95% of those affected were either unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status. The outbreak has resulted in 32 hospitalizations and one death—the first measles-related fatality in the U.S. in a decade. This marks a significant rise compared to the same period last year, which saw only 60 cases.

Measles is an extremely contagious disease, transmitted through respiratory droplets. An infected person can unknowingly spread the virus up to four days before symptoms appear. The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours in an enclosed space, making it easy to contract.

Common symptoms of measles include:

  • High fever
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red, watery eyes
  • Tiny white spots inside the mouth
  • A rash that starts on the face and spreads across the body

The disease is preventable through the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, which has been available since 1963. A single dose is 93% effective, and two doses offer 97% protection. While the disease was declared eradicated in the region in 2000, declining vaccination rates in recent years have led to its return.

Caribbean at risk of importation

In May 2024, the Caribbean reported its first measles case since 2019, highlighting the region’s vulnerability. With millions of tourists visiting Caribbean islands annually, the risk of exposure to infected travelers is high.

Jamaica, the Caribbean’s third-largest island with a population of just under three million, has made significant strides in eliminating vaccine-preventable diseases such as smallpox, polio, and measles. The country introduced the measles vaccine in 1982 and mandates routine childhood vaccinations by law. Jamaica has maintained a national disease surveillance system since 1974, with no confirmed local measles cases since 1991.

Despite the recent resurgence, the measles vaccine remains widely available. Health experts emphasize that individuals who may have been exposed to the virus can still receive the vaccine within 72 hours to reduce the risk of severe illness.

Authorities across the Caribbean are urging residents and travelers to verify their vaccination status and get immunized if necessary. For members of the Caribbean diaspora in North America, staying up to date on vaccinations is essential not only for personal protection but also for safeguarding public health both at home and abroad.

As the measles situation continues to unfold, local public health officials will closely monitor the outbreak and advocate for increased vaccination rates to curb further spread.

